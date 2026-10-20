Social Justice Journo Comes Totally UNGLUED When Challenged on Her LIES About French Riots (Watch)

WHOA NELLIE!

We've seen many a social justice warrior lose her marbles when anyone DARES to challenge their insanity, and truth be told, we have laughed at and written about them all.

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But this lady, oof, you guys.

She's something special in the social justice journalist world and we do not mean that as a compliment.

Chick is nuttier than a squirrel's BM and showed on Katie Pavlich's show.

Yeah, this is a hoot.

Watch:

Social justice journalist Lisa Durden MELTS DOWN on air after getting absolutely wrecked about the riots in France by conservative commentator Ben Ferguson. Durden claimed the riots were just “student protests,” but Ferguson wasn’t about to let that slide, and he had the receipts to back it up. Then he delivered a brutal reality check that sent Durden into a fit of RAGE. FERGUSON: “You either have to be incredibly incompetent or totally blind to look at the images and think that this is students that are doing this.” Durden immediately snapped. DURDEN: “What you’re not going to do is call me a pathological liar!” “I’m talking now! You’re not going to call me a pathological liar because you don’t know me, so stop that right now!” “EXCUSE YOU!” Katie Pavlich did her best to keep the show from going completely off the rails. — Overton (@overton_news) October 20, 2026

Post continues:

... receipts to back it up. Then he delivered a brutal reality check that sent Durden into a fit of RAGE. FERGUSON: “You either have to be incredibly incompetent or totally blind to look at the images and think that this is students that are doing this.” Durden immediately snapped. DURDEN: “What you’re not going to do is call me a pathological liar!” “I’m talking now! You’re not going to call me a pathological liar because you don’t know me, so stop that right now!” “EXCUSE YOU!” Katie Pavlich did her best to keep the show from going completely off the rails.

Of course Katie had it under control.

She's Katie.

And this was SO funny, unless of course you're the social justice journalist.

Who knew there was such a thing?

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