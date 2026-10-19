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'You're NO JFK': Mehdi Hasan FACE-PLANTS Bigly White Knighting for El-Sayed Against Ari Fleischer

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 19, 2026 2:50 PM
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'You're NO JFK': Mehdi Hasan FACE-PLANTS Bigly White Knighting for El-Sayed Against Ari Fleischer
Twitchy

Abdul El-Sayed is working overtime to try and pretend to be something he's not instead of what we all know he is. We suppose if we were a lying, stinking, fake of an Islamist, America-hating communist running for office.

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He's just such a fake.

Like this for example:

What?

Ari Fleischer jumped in and dropped him.

And then Mehdi Hasan jumped in to defend his favorite little Muslim Oompa-Loompa.

Can we say that? No? If not, we'll apologize later.

Fleischer with the TKO:

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And boomity.

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Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their extreme gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun-grabbing schemes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | COMMUNISM | FAITH | FAKE NEWS

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