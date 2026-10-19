'You're NO JFK': Mehdi Hasan FACE-PLANTS Bigly White Knighting for El-Sayed Against Ari Fleischer

Abdul El-Sayed is working overtime to try and pretend to be something he's not instead of what we all know he is. We suppose if we were a lying, stinking, fake of an Islamist, America-hating communist running for office.

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He's just such a fake.

Like this for example:

When JFK ran, they said the country would never elect a Catholic president. When Obama ran, they said the country would never elect a Black president. Michiganders care a lot less about how I pray than what I pray for: peace, dignity, basic goodness for all of our kids. https://t.co/YcvvMRJ2qB — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) October 17, 2026

What?

Ari Fleischer jumped in and dropped him.

You’re no Obama. You’re certainly no JFK. You’re also not a doctor. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) October 18, 2026

And then Mehdi Hasan jumped in to defend his favorite little Muslim Oompa-Loompa.

Can we say that? No? If not, we'll apologize later.

He literally has a medical degree from one of the world’s top medical schools. when did the bush neocons become as dumb as the magats? — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 18, 2026

Fleischer with the TKO:

He’d be arrested if he tried to treat a patient. He’s not even allowed to write a prescription. He’s unlicensed. He wears a lab coat and pretends to be a doctor when he’s not one. Just try to make an appointment with him and let me know how it goes. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) October 18, 2026

And boomity.

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