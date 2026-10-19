Scott Jennings DROPS Dems Shrieking About the Economy With 1 FACTUAL Reminder and Lefties Can't DEAL

Scott Jennings just delivered a much-needed reality check for anyone pretending the inflation crisis was some minor, temporary hiccup that magically resolved itself. While the numbers may finally be trending down in 2026, the damage Joe Biden and the Democrats inflicted on the American economy — and especially the working and middle class — from 2021 through 2024 was deep, lasting, and entirely self-inflicted.

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Trump has been in office for two years; it took Biden four to nuke it.

Jennings made his case far better than we can. Watch:

.@ScottJenningsKY with an important reminder about how Bidenflation skyrocketed from 2021-2024 and how now inflation is falling in 2026: “Inflation was falling. Falling from where? The depth of the damage that was done to the American economy and the American people, particularly working class Americans, while the Democrats were in charge, was not momentary, it was not a blip.” — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 19, 2026

Was not a blip.

So of course, the Left isn't dealing well with his reminder, like at all.

@SteveGuest @ScottJenningsKY 3.4 to 3.7 percent is the opposite of falling https://t.co/KPVNd4ob9P — Rivian Phoenix (@Angelcrusher) October 19, 2026

Except, you know, it was about three times that high under Biden at one point.

@SteveGuest @ScottJenningsKY For those who can’t understand numbers, 3.7% is higher than 3.0%. So for anyone to say trump is lowering inflation is either lying or illiterate. And the inflation they keep arguing about during biden’s term was also impacted by Trump’s spending. — Michael Smith (@pooba1101) October 19, 2026

FoR tHoSe WhO cAn'T uDeRsTaNd NuMbErS ...

@SteveGuest @ScottJenningsKY ONE LAST TIME WHAT WAS INFLATION WHEN BIDEN LEFT OFFICE AND WHERE IS IT NOW? WHAT WERE PRICES WHEN BIDEN LEFT OFFICE AND WHAT ARE THEY NOW? WHAT WAS THE PRICE OF GAS WHEN BIDEN LEFT OFFICE AND WHAT ARE THE PRICES NOW THIS ARGUMENT FALLS WAY WAY FLAT — West Side Mike (@kcz_ws_mike) October 19, 2026

So made they went full caps lock. Heh.

Truth hurts.

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