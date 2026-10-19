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Scott Jennings DROPS Dems Shrieking About the Economy With 1 FACTUAL Reminder and Lefties Can't DEAL

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 19, 2026 12:05 PM
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Scott Jennings DROPS Dems Shrieking About the Economy With 1 FACTUAL Reminder and Lefties Can't DEAL
Twitchy

Scott Jennings just delivered a much-needed reality check for anyone pretending the inflation crisis was some minor, temporary hiccup that magically resolved itself. While the numbers may finally be trending down in 2026, the damage Joe Biden and the Democrats inflicted on the American economy — and especially the working and middle class — from 2021 through 2024 was deep, lasting, and entirely self-inflicted.

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Trump has been in office for two years; it took Biden four to nuke it. 

Jennings made his case far better than we can. Watch:

Was not a blip.

So of course, the Left isn't dealing well with his reminder, like at all.

Except, you know, it was about three times that high under Biden at one point.

FoR tHoSe WhO cAn'T uDeRsTaNd NuMbErS ... 

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So made they went full caps lock. Heh.

Truth hurts.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ECONOMY | INFLATION | JOE BIDEN | SCOTT JENNINGS

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