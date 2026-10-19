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SUCKS to Be Her: Dana Bash INSTANTLY Regrets Picking a Fight With Mike Rogers and It's GLORIOUS -VID

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 19, 2026 10:15 AM
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SUCKS to Be Her: Dana Bash INSTANTLY Regrets Picking a Fight With Mike Rogers and It's GLORIOUS -VID
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

On Sunday’s State of the Union, the Michigan Senate race took center stage when Bash pressed Republican nominee Mike Rogers on President Trump’s “jihadist” characterization of Democrat opponent Abdul El-Sayed

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Because you know, somehow, someway Rogers is responsible for what Trump says.

We made the same face.

Rogers, a former FBI special agent and House Intelligence Committee chair, declined to defend or distance himself from the president’s language and instead kept the focus on El-Sayed’s documented associations and ideology. 

She was not prepared for this, like, at all.

Watch:

Instant regret anyone? HA HA HA HA

They aren't exactly good for America, that's the truth.

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She was looking to make him look stupid. He was having none of it and ended up making her look stupid. Gotta love it.

She's a REAL go-getter.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | MICHIGAN | MIKE ROGERS | STATE OF THE UNION

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