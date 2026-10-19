SUCKS to Be Her: Dana Bash INSTANTLY Regrets Picking a Fight With Mike Rogers and It's GLORIOUS -VID

On Sunday’s State of the Union, the Michigan Senate race took center stage when Bash pressed Republican nominee Mike Rogers on President Trump’s “jihadist” characterization of Democrat opponent Abdul El-Sayed.

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Because you know, somehow, someway Rogers is responsible for what Trump says.

We made the same face.

Rogers, a former FBI special agent and House Intelligence Committee chair, declined to defend or distance himself from the president’s language and instead kept the focus on El-Sayed’s documented associations and ideology.

She was not prepared for this, like, at all.

Watch:

WATCH: @MikeRogersForMI calmly dismantles Dana Bash's attempt to force him to defend Trump's attacks against Abdul El-Sayed, forces discussion back to MoBros ties, CAIR funding, and Hasan Piker. "I don't want to debate with you," said Bash as she was debating Rogers https://t.co/Gj2VV2WSoq — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) October 18, 2026

Instant regret anyone? HA HA HA HA

@BonillaJL @MikeRogersForMI These white liberal women will be the undoing of our country if we don’t show up and vote RED down the whole ballot!!! — Just Jen ℞ 🫡🇺🇸 (@JustJenRX) October 19, 2026

They aren't exactly good for America, that's the truth.

@BonillaJL @MikeRogersForMI Absolutel masterclass put on by Mike Rogers here against hacktastic Dana Bash. Listen to every word. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) October 18, 2026

She was looking to make him look stupid. He was having none of it and ended up making her look stupid. Gotta love it.

@BonillaJL @MikeRogersForMI https://t.co/kBgbmSc5Tz — Logan McGuiness (@LoganMG24) October 18, 2026

She's a REAL go-getter.

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