Welp, This Tidbit About the Ilhan Omar Raid BLOWS the Left's Trump Targeting Claims Out of the WATER

Man oh man, Democrats really want us to believe that the only reason that Ilhan Omar's home was raided was because Trump is a big meanie and racist who is targeting her for political reasons.

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Of course, anyone with a brain knows this all began long ago under Biden ...

Not to mention the judge who signed the warrant is a flaming liberal and Hillary Clinton donor.

Yeah.

The judge who signed the warrant to raid Rep. Ilhan Omar's DC home is a Hillary Clinton donor who clerked for an Obama appointee. That fact alone demolishes the left's claim that this is some Trump-orchestrated political hit job. Mike Davis argues the opposite is true: the evidence against Omar must be so overwhelming that even a judge with deep leftist ties couldn't refuse to sign off. The Fourth Amendment requires probable cause of at least one federal crime inside that home, and U.S. Magistrate Judge Matthew Sharbaugh — appointed by a bench dominated by Obama and Biden picks — found it was there. Omar's allies in Congress, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jamie Raskin, and Rashida Tlaib, cried political revenge. But Davis says the simplest explanation is the most damning one for Democrats: a federal indictment may be coming before Christmas, and the evidence trail appears to reach well beyond Omar alone. Full story here ⬇️ https://t.co/bpmpBD9KXi — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) October 18, 2026

Omar’s allies immediately treating the search as proof that the Trump administration is weaponizing the justice system, conveniently ignoring that the investigation itself began under Joe Biden and that the Fourth Amendment still requires actual probable cause of a federal crime.

And a judge signed off on it.

A LEFTIST JUDGE.

The same people who spent years insisting every Trump-related probe was pure process now treat a judge with their own ideological fingerprints on him as evidence of persecution the moment the target is one of their own. If the evidence trail really does stretch beyond Omar and an indictment is on the horizon before Christmas, the real story is not selective enforcement.

It is that even a left-leaning magistrate could not ignore what investigators presented.

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