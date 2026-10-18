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Welp, This Tidbit About the Ilhan Omar Raid BLOWS the Left's Trump Targeting Claims Out of the WATER

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 18, 2026 11:35 AM
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Welp, This Tidbit About the Ilhan Omar Raid BLOWS the Left's Trump Targeting Claims Out of the WATER
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Man oh man, Democrats really want us to believe that the only reason that Ilhan Omar's home was raided was because Trump is a big meanie and racist who is targeting her for political reasons.

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Of course, anyone with a brain knows this all began long ago under Biden ...

Not to mention the judge who signed the warrant is a flaming liberal and Hillary Clinton donor.

Yeah.

Omar’s allies immediately treating the search as proof that the Trump administration is weaponizing the justice system, conveniently ignoring that the investigation itself began under Joe Biden and that the Fourth Amendment still requires actual probable cause of a federal crime. 

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And a judge signed off on it.

A LEFTIST JUDGE.

The same people who spent years insisting every Trump-related probe was pure process now treat a judge with their own ideological fingerprints on him as evidence of persecution the moment the target is one of their own. If the evidence trail really does stretch beyond Omar and an indictment is on the horizon before Christmas, the real story is not selective enforcement. 

It is that even a left-leaning magistrate could not ignore what investigators presented.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | ILHAN OMAR | JAMIE RASKIN | JUDGES

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