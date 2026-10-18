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TANTRUM: Abdul El-Sayed BULLIES Young Voter Who DARES Ask Why He Refuses to Disavow Brotherhood

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 18, 2026 8:45 AM
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TANTRUM: Abdul El-Sayed BULLIES Young Voter Who DARES Ask Why He Refuses to Disavow Brotherhood
Twitter/Meme

Abdul El-Sayed, the Islamic, socialist Michigan Senate candidate who treats actual medical practice like an optional side quest and a Halloween costume, spent several minutes at a town hall bullying a young voter who had the audacity to ask whether he would disavow the Muslim Brotherhood. 

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Instead of a simple yes, the little progressive tough guy demanded the guy’s name first, then launched into a self-righteous lecture about dual loyalties, JFK, and the Constitution while the crowd lapped it up, ultimately sending the questioner out the door in what his fans are celebrating as a “walk of shame.” 

Nothing says “I’m ready to represent all of Michigan” like a grown man with a microphone and a friendly audience turning a straightforward loyalty question into an exercise in public humiliation.

This is who he really is, folks.

We can play that game too, Abdul.

Seriously, don't be Abdul.

He's a Democrat. They only care about their voters when they are convenient and useful to their own gains of money or power. The moment they dare question or disagree, they get bullied. 

It's amazing (and not in a good way) that people still vote for these... bullies.

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That, too.

Of course, Abdul's a-hole followers are all over X pointing out that YES HE DID DISAVOW THE BROTHERHOOD (which, he didn't), totally missing the point of what people are angry about. Not to mention we all know Abdul is more than happy to lie ... he's proven that time and time again.

Others think this might have been a set-up from Abdul's campaign, to show he's big (ha ha ha ha ha) and tough when challenged this way.

Whatever the reason or rhyme, it has not gone over well for the little bully who couldn't. Not in any way.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | X | 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ISLAM | MICHIGAN

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