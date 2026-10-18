TANTRUM: Abdul El-Sayed BULLIES Young Voter Who DARES Ask Why He Refuses to Disavow Brotherhood

Abdul El-Sayed, the Islamic, socialist Michigan Senate candidate who treats actual medical practice like an optional side quest and a Halloween costume, spent several minutes at a town hall bullying a young voter who had the audacity to ask whether he would disavow the Muslim Brotherhood.

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Instead of a simple yes, the little progressive tough guy demanded the guy’s name first, then launched into a self-righteous lecture about dual loyalties, JFK, and the Constitution while the crowd lapped it up, ultimately sending the questioner out the door in what his fans are celebrating as a “walk of shame.”

Nothing says “I’m ready to represent all of Michigan” like a grown man with a microphone and a friendly audience turning a straightforward loyalty question into an exercise in public humiliation.

This is Tommy. Tommy had a question about my allegiances. Listen to the end to hear about his. https://t.co/p09eMtsh0x — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) October 18, 2026

This is who he really is, folks.

We can play that game too, Abdul.

This is Abdul. Abdul didn’t like Tommy’s allegiance question because it made him look like the little (in all ways) man he is. Abdul was so angered by the question, he got on X to single Tommy out hoping his hyena fans would go after him. Abdul is an asshole. Don’t be Abdul. — 👻The🐰FOO🎃 (@PolitiBunny) October 18, 2026

Seriously, don't be Abdul.

Abdul El-Sayed’s contempt for his potential constituents is out of control. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 18, 2026

He's a Democrat. They only care about their voters when they are convenient and useful to their own gains of money or power. The moment they dare question or disagree, they get bullied.

It's amazing (and not in a good way) that people still vote for these... bullies.

@SteveGuest Taqiyya — Ryan Saavedra (@RyanSaavedra) October 18, 2026

That, too.

Of course, Abdul's a-hole followers are all over X pointing out that YES HE DID DISAVOW THE BROTHERHOOD (which, he didn't), totally missing the point of what people are angry about. Not to mention we all know Abdul is more than happy to lie ... he's proven that time and time again.

Others think this might have been a set-up from Abdul's campaign, to show he's big (ha ha ha ha ha) and tough when challenged this way.

Whatever the reason or rhyme, it has not gone over well for the little bully who couldn't. Not in any way.

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