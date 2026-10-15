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Abdul El-Sayed Clearly Did NOT Expect NBC to Confront Him With Muslim Brotherhood Lie (They DID!)

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 15, 2026 9:20 AM
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Abdul El-Sayed Clearly Did NOT Expect NBC to Confront Him With Muslim Brotherhood Lie (They DID!)
Meme

We're shocked ... SHOCKED

Heck, we saw this last night and we're STILL shocked.

NBC actually pressed Democratic Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed on his family’s reported ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, and the exchange did not go smoothly for him. 

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RIGHT?!

No way!

El-Sayed was even more shocked than we were, you can tell watching.

When the reporter pushed for a straight answer, El-Sayed grew visibly agitated, accused the network of suggesting he was lying, and struggled to land a clean denial. It’s the kind of direct questioning that has been rare on the topic, and his flustered response is already circulating as evidence that the associations are harder to wave away than his campaign would like.

Great, ain't it?

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Imagine if Welker had done this from the get-go.

Well, the scumbag media have to hold the scumbag accountable first ... which they may be at last.

Oh yeah. So good.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | ABORTION | JAMES TALARICO | TEXAS

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