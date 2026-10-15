Abdul El-Sayed Clearly Did NOT Expect NBC to Confront Him With Muslim Brotherhood Lie (They DID!)

We're shocked ... SHOCKED

Heck, we saw this last night and we're STILL shocked.

NBC actually pressed Democratic Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed on his family’s reported ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, and the exchange did not go smoothly for him.

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RIGHT?!

No way!

El-Sayed was even more shocked than we were, you can tell watching.

HOLD THE PRESS: NBC holds Abdul El-Sayed’s feet to the fire on his family’s ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. He CLEARLY panicked and lashed out at the reporter. NBC: “When people ask you a question, they do expect the truth.” EL-SAYED (flustered): “Are you insinuating that somehow I was lying?!” This is so good. He’s panicking and his lies are catching up to him. A rare act of journalism from NBC News. — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 14, 2026

When the reporter pushed for a straight answer, El-Sayed grew visibly agitated, accused the network of suggesting he was lying, and struggled to land a clean denial. It’s the kind of direct questioning that has been rare on the topic, and his flustered response is already circulating as evidence that the associations are harder to wave away than his campaign would like.

Wow this is a terrrrrrrible way to handle this. Abdul is panicked and defensive. Shadyyyyy https://t.co/XQikkPHXUN — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) October 15, 2026

Great, ain't it?

Abdul El Sayed embarrassed NBC journalists by blatantly lying about his family having no connection to the Muslim Brotherhood terrorist organization. So NBC confronted him with evidence he lied and El Sayed flipped out. Enjoy. https://t.co/5ghkuR2Ei0 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 15, 2026

Imagine if Welker had done this from the get-go.

The scumbag is starting to crack…. — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) October 15, 2026

Well, the scumbag media have to hold the scumbag accountable first ... which they may be at last.

oh.... my god...... — Sarah Gallagher (@sgallz_) October 14, 2026

Oh yeah. So good.

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