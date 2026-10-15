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He Was STUNNED: Texas Christian OWNS James Talarico for Claiming Bible Is Silent on Abortion (WATCH)

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 15, 2026 8:35 AM
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He Was STUNNED: Texas Christian OWNS James Talarico for Claiming Bible Is Silent on Abortion (WATCH)
Twitchy/Meme

Texas Democrat Senate hopeful James Talarico walked into a CNN town hall ready to assure a Christian voter that the Bible has nothing to say about abortion, only to get hit with a straightforward reminder that the Ten Commandments are not, in fact, a suggestion. 

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If we're being fair (and c'mon, we are ALWAYS fair here at Twitchy), he probably expected CNN to protect him since, you know, he's a Democrat and stuff ... but surprisingly, they did not. Well, they did, but not as much as one would expect.

Otherwise, there is no way this goes down.

Watch:

IT'S SO BEAUTIFUL.

The exchange turned into an instant classic of progressive faith-talk colliding with actual Scripture, as the voter calmly noted that “thou shalt not kill” tends to cover the unborn without needing a seminary degree or a carefully hedged policy speech. Talarico, who has previously described God as non-binary and leaned on his status as a Presbyterian seminarian to justify his pro-abortion stance, responded with the usual appeal to differing interpretations and reducing unplanned pregnancies.

We're pretty sure 'thou shalt not kill' is straightforward and abortion is indeed killing.

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This ain't rocket science, Jimmy.

We may have fist-pumped just a little.

Wouldn't we all?

Talic-over. Word.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABORTION | BIBLE | JAMES TALARICO | TEXAS

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