He Was STUNNED: Texas Christian OWNS James Talarico for Claiming Bible Is Silent on Abortion (WATCH)

Texas Democrat Senate hopeful James Talarico walked into a CNN town hall ready to assure a Christian voter that the Bible has nothing to say about abortion, only to get hit with a straightforward reminder that the Ten Commandments are not, in fact, a suggestion.

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If we're being fair (and c'mon, we are ALWAYS fair here at Twitchy), he probably expected CNN to protect him since, you know, he's a Democrat and stuff ... but surprisingly, they did not. Well, they did, but not as much as one would expect.

Otherwise, there is no way this goes down.

Watch:

Stunning moment as a Texas Christian voter rebukes Talarico’s false claim that the Bible is “silent on abortion.” https://t.co/w2sJ4qggyt — Jacob Wheeler (@JWheelertv) October 15, 2026

IT'S SO BEAUTIFUL.

The exchange turned into an instant classic of progressive faith-talk colliding with actual Scripture, as the voter calmly noted that “thou shalt not kill” tends to cover the unborn without needing a seminary degree or a carefully hedged policy speech. Talarico, who has previously described God as non-binary and leaned on his status as a Presbyterian seminarian to justify his pro-abortion stance, responded with the usual appeal to differing interpretations and reducing unplanned pregnancies.

James Talarico is lying in the faces of Texas voters. TONIGHT: "The Bible is silent on the issue of abortion." LAST YEAR: The Bible has "some subtle instructions for how to perform an abortion." https://t.co/0q1UJp1vtv — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) October 15, 2026

We're pretty sure 'thou shalt not kill' is straightforward and abortion is indeed killing.

This ain't rocket science, Jimmy.

Wow. Good for this woman! — Megan Basham (@megbasham) October 15, 2026

We may have fist-pumped just a little.

I would like Talarico to do more of these. — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) October 15, 2026

Wouldn't we all?

If his unexplained disappearance to God knows where didn’t tank his campaign, this is the kill shot It’s Talaricover — Pub (@PubWanghaf) October 15, 2026

Talic-over. Word.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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