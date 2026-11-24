Democrat Rep. Jimmy Gomez has resigned after substantial evidence of sexual misconduct has emerged. As a reminder, this guy was the chairman of Eric Swalwell's campaign for California Governor and jumped ship on him. Oops.
BREAKING: Democrat Rep. Jimmy Gomez just announced his RESIGNATION from Congress after ethics panel found substantial evidence of s*xual misconduct https://t.co/HgE81R9L3N— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 23, 2026
Oh, how the tables turn.
Taking "full responsibility" by stepping down a whole four weeks before your term was going to end anyway. Truly a profile in courage. 🫡— Leona Guerrera 🇺🇸 (@CerisLioness) November 23, 2026
What a hero!
https://t.co/xV2KCtV3LW— Noles4Life-InSC (@FSUInSC) November 23, 2026
This scumbag was chummy with Swalwell. It was to be expected.
Wow, I am not shocked, again!🙄— Denise Draper (@DeniseD02979547) November 23, 2026
Democrats are perverts— FAFO Patriot (@mendozamicah17) November 24, 2026
Jimmy Gomez? More like Jimmy Gone-z— Not a Cyber Attack Swan (@TheWuhanClan) November 23, 2026
The jokes write themselves.
Well, well, well— another corrupt @TheDemocrats— CMBornFree (@Colleenbar2) November 24, 2026
Aren't they all?
Democrats just can't keep it in their pants. 😂— Star Spangled Devil (@StarSpangledDVL) November 23, 2026
That's a nasty visual.
Another Swalwell buddy— Orange Jacket Guy (@Boise1932) November 23, 2026
Oh look another one of the “cool kids” is quitting because of sexual misconduct! I imagine @RubenGallego had to be getting pretty nervous! We know he has some skeletons in the closet just waiting to come out!!— JustJen🇺🇸❤️ (@HoppJen) November 23, 2026
Those dry bones must be rattlin'!
Jimmy Gomez spent years on the House Oversight Committee lecturing conservatives about character and trying to expel political opponents. Every single moral sermon from California Democrats is a confession. https://t.co/jSPABZZSBA— The Right Voice (@IsRighter) November 23, 2026
He's a massive hypocrite.
Glad to see degenerate trash kicked out— 𝙁**𝙠 𝘾𝙤𝙣𝙜𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙨 (@Nobodisumbodi) November 24, 2026
I don’t even pretend to be shocked anymore… 😔— Chris (@caw0722) November 24, 2026
Who has the energy?
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