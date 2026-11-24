Boston doesn't seem to understand the meaning of the word "national." The Boston City Council just passed a resolution declaring Thursday, November 26 — Thanksgiving Day — a national day of mourning in solidarity with their Native neighbors, like Sen. Elizabeth Warren. What will the city do, exactly, to mark this day of mourning? Take the day off and feast on turkey, probably.

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BREAKING: The Boston City Council just passed a resolution to declare November 26th (Thanksgiving Day) as "National Day of Mourning" to address "historical injustice." https://t.co/ljakVLmZWC — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 24, 2026

@libsoftiktok And every one of those aholes will be stuffing their face Thanksgiving day. 🙄 — catie lord (@tudsgrl) November 24, 2026

@libsoftiktok This is self-hating liberalism on display. The resolution is meaningless and carries no legal weight or changes to city operations or holiday schedules. Boston's council has passed similar ceremonial recognitions ahead of Thanksgiving in prior years. — Starteller18 (@starteller18) November 24, 2026

@libsoftiktok Boston City Council doesn't get to declare a "National Day of" for anything. At best they can declare a "Boston Day of Mourning" and they still would look like a bunch of freaking retards doing it. — Umbrella Security Services (@UmbrellaSecSvcs) November 24, 2026

@libsoftiktok I'm fairly confident each of these clowns 🤡 will be celebrating Thanksgiving on Thursday.... and not reflecting on the "historical injustice" of the "Day of Morning" that they just passed... It always seems to be theater with Democrats.... 🙄 — Mark T 🇺🇸 (@tomsey2) November 24, 2026

@libsoftiktok Lincoln made Thanksgiving a national day to give thanks to God in the middle of a civil war. If he could find gratitude in 1863, Boston can find it in 2026. A people that only mourns its country wont keep it long. Ill be thanking God at my table Thursday, unashamed. — Benzene ✝️ (@PaperBenzene) November 24, 2026

@libsoftiktok Boston City Council declaring Thanksgiving a day of mourning is peak self-hatred, the city that helped start this country now can't even let families sit down and be grateful for one afternoon without a guilt trip. — The Master of Violence (@TheMasterOf) November 24, 2026

@libsoftiktok Massachusetts is a joke. White liberal morons having a virtue signaling contest. Place is fucking embarrassing. — Chest Rockwell (@ChestRockwellUS) November 24, 2026

@libsoftiktok I mourn my beloved city of Boston. I have so much respect for our history. It will always be my city. Fuck these Marxist politicians who took it. — TheNotoriousBPS (@TheNotoriousBPS) November 24, 2026

@libsoftiktok The left is stripping away American customs and values one resolution at a time — Kevin Peacock (@kevin_peac64157) November 24, 2026

@libsoftiktok Ignorance and arrogance are a deadly combination. This city council has no concept of history yet acts out of self-importance on an issue that is not in their purview. — CoachJames (@Coachjames77495) November 24, 2026

@libsoftiktok Another attempt to overwrite our history by placing it on the days we say matter to us and our country. Traitorous filith — Minute History X (@MinuteHistoryX) November 24, 2026

@libsoftiktok How can a city declare something as “National”? What a bunch of morons. — Pilot Patriot (@AFPatriot2) November 24, 2026

@libsoftiktok Since when does city council get to declare a National Day. Take that declaration and shove it up your… — Dave Cundiff (@dave_cundiff) November 24, 2026

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@libsoftiktok Boston is where brave patriots began the American revolution. Now Boston is a place that has surrendered to the false hope of globalism and the WEF. Paul Revere would shoot his horse if he knew this was going to be the outcome. — Steve (@GoTime22) November 24, 2026

@libsoftiktok @stevebartin This is incredibly insulting. — John Birch Society (@The_JBS) November 24, 2026

@libsoftiktok Huh. Boston city offices should be open that day then. — Extra Ecclesiam Nulla Salus (@Laudetur_Iesus) November 24, 2026

No, all of the city employees will be sitting in dark homes wearing black and mourning. They'll be too sad to work.

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