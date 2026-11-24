Oh, this is rich. Hillary Clinton, of all people, has decided now's the time to lecture America about scandals. Yes, THAT Hillary Clinton. She's discovered a brand-new one over at Nvidia, complete with every crime she could think of except the ones she's famous for, and she couldn't even bring herself to say the man's name.

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Is it a national security scandal? Yes. Is it a corruption scandal? Yes. Is it an insider trading scandal? Yes. Is it a market manipulation scandal? Yes. If it’s “super intelligence,” call it Supergate. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 23, 2026

You will notice one thing about this post that is different from basically every other post from Hillary on X.

She left the replies open. NO REALLY.

Guess how that went.

@HillaryClinton Get this woman a mirror. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 23, 2026

Even if her reflection showed up, the mirror would crack.

@HillaryClinton Commenting just so I can say I was there — Harvey's Pistol & Pawn (@harveyspistols) November 24, 2026

Heh.

Fair, this probably won't happen again, especially after this.

@HillaryClinton "What difference, at this point, does it make?" — Wasson Watch Co. (@WassonWatch) November 24, 2026

@HillaryClinton He probably just told his girlfriend about yoga and weddings. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 23, 2026

@HillaryClinton Trust her; she’s a scandal expert. — Skeletor 🧼🧽🫧 (@TheMuppetPastor) November 24, 2026

Fair point, nobody scandals harder than Hill-dog.

@HillaryClinton What difference at this point does it make?? https://t.co/KaYTrUBLi9 — Caesar (@caesar_pounce) November 23, 2026

@HillaryClinton FO https://t.co/G5x3V1Mj0c — TimOnPoint (@TimOnPoint) November 24, 2026

Short. Sweet. Simple.

@HillaryClinton Is Hillary Clinton a thief? Yes. Is Hillary Clinton a murderer? Yes. Is Hillary Clinton a traitor? Yes. Is Hillary Clinton a lying cunt? Yes. — Fathercptn™ (@ustechgod) November 23, 2026

@HillaryClinton Are you talking about your husband’s affairs while president? — Morgana Le Faye *Patriot *America 1st* 🇺🇸 (@Keltic_Spirit) November 23, 2026

@HillaryClinton Yes, let’s talk about national security risks and scandals. https://t.co/IXTGZO85XA — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@CasuallyGreg) November 24, 2026

@HillaryClinton The above was a confession. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) November 23, 2026

Lefties love to project, don't they?

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Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

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