E. Jean Carroll's story has had plenty of people scratching their heads from day one, and a viral post on X has them scratching even harder.

'Smart Aleck,' who says he knew Donald Trump back in the day weighed in on what Manhattan and Trump were really like in that era. Now, we have no way of confirming who this person is or whether any of it is true. But it's getting a LOT of attention, and it's not hard to see why.

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Take a look:

I knew Trump in the 70's and he was never seen in NYC alone, much less shopped on his own. He had personal shoppers to do that for him. I always said the EJ Carrol story was impossible to have happened. No way could a woman sneak a man into a lady's dressing room in NY; it's not Macy's. Not a single person saw Trump with Carroll in Bergoff Goodman's, which is unlikely due to his popularity back then. Everyone knew what Trump looked like. But now for the real truth; there is no evidence of Trump ever shopping anywhere on his own. The Carroll story was a lie and they knew it; but a handpicked Trump hating jury didn't care about lack of evidence. — Smart Aleck (@alexedmi) November 23, 2026

Post continues:

... Macy's. Not a single person saw Trump with Carroll in Bergoff Goodman's, which is unlikely due to his popularity back then. Everyone knew what Trump looked like. But now for the real truth; there is no evidence of Trump ever shopping anywhere on his own. The Carroll story was a lie and they knew it; but a handpicked Trump hating jury didn't care about lack of evidence.

Trump never stood a chance.

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