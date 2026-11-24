Poor Abdul El-Sayed. He already took one beating trying to go toe-to-toe with Sen. John Kennedy, and you'd think once would be enough. Nope. When Kellyanne Conway asked Kennedy about getting called a racist by Michigan's incoming senator, Kennedy didn't get mad and he didn't get defensive. He did something much worse. He got FUNNY. And by the time he got around to Bernie's Medicare for All, it wasn't even a fair fight anymore.

Advertisement

🔥🚨 LOL — Sen. John Kennedy didn't even blink when Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed called him a racist. KENNEDY: “I believe in free speech. How else will we know who the idiots are?” “I try not to worry too much, Kellyanne, about what anyone thinks about me. Except dogs.” On Bernie's Medicare for All, Kennedy said he's tried to see it from Bernie's point of view, “but I just, I can't get my head that far up my rear end.” Nobody in the Senate does it better. https://t.co/Xw6bNDKMdj — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) November 24, 2026

Post continues:

... dogs.” On Bernie's Medicare for All, Kennedy said he's tried to see it from Bernie's point of view, “but I just, I can't get my head that far up my rear end.” Nobody in the Senate does it better.

Nobody.

@ThePatriotOasis Well, if we're all racists, then no one is racist. — Mark Aiken 🇺🇸 (@Mark_Dallas) November 24, 2026

@ThePatriotOasis This man has seen things, he's been around the government sausage his whole adult life. This is all amateur hour to him — Mlle Fragonard (@mainpersonhere) November 24, 2026

@ThePatriotOasis Retire to a late night tv Show. The John Show will be great! — Allen (@miscreantmd) November 24, 2026

We'd watch it.

============================================================

Related:

Took Him OUT: Abdul El-Sayed Thought He Was TOUGH Calling Sen. John Kennedy Racist—He Thought WRONG

Aged Like FINE WINE! Scott Jennings' 2024 Takedown of CNN's Harris-Walz Double Standard (WATCH)

Jews in the Room With YOU?' Kurt Schlichter NUKES Cenk Uygur for Blaming Nvidia on Israel (WATCH)

Fredo UNHINGED! Chris Cuomo LOSES IT on Legal Immigrant Caller Who Dares to Mention the LAW (WATCH)

Let Them Eat CAKE! Pramila Jayapal Brags About Jetting Off to PARIS to Fight the Oligarchy (WATCH)

============================================================

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.