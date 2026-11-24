Remember when Ilhan Omar and her pals in the media insisted there was nothing to see here? All is well?

Yeah, about that.

A judge just pulled back part of the curtain on the feds' investigation into the Squad's favorite accused brother-bride and it's a whole lot more than nothing.

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The best part? The juiciest piece is still under lock and key.

For now.

🚨 BREAKING: Ilhan Omar Search Warrant Records Partially UNSEALED by Judge -DOJ told the court it believes Omar committed crimes "over decades—beginning long before she was ever in Congress." The specific crimes are blacked out. -The warrant targets offenses "involving Ilhan Nur Said Elmi a/k/a Ilhan Abdullahi Omar" occurring "between 1980 to the present" -Agents were authorized to seize "Cellular phones registered to or used by ILHAN" -The 67-page affidavit is STILL SEALED The truth is coming out. — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 24, 2026

Post continues:

... Ilhan Nur Said Elmi a/k/a Ilhan Abdullahi Omar" occurring "between 1980 to the present" -Agents were authorized to seize "Cellular phones registered to or used by ILHAN" -The 67-page affidavit is STILL SEALED The truth is coming out.

PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE.

MORE from the unsealed Ilhan Omar search warrant records: -DOJ says it has probable cause for "each of the Target Offenses, not just the two the Court flagged" -There's ANOTHER target. DOJ cites a warrant granted "weeks ago for the person, devices, and two private Washington, D.C. residences of" someone whose name is blacked out. -The House's own lawyer "refused to be involved in the search" and said Speech or Debate protections "do not extend to a Member's private residence" -As of Nov 4, DOJ says the warrant is "not fully executed". The investigation is ongoing. — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 24, 2026

Post continues:

... D.C. residences of" someone whose name is blacked out. -The House's own lawyer "refused to be involved in the search" and said Speech or Debate protections "do not extend to a Member's private residence" -As of Nov 4, DOJ says the warrant is "not fully executed". The investigation is ongoing.

As many people on this post have already commented, like them we aren't exactly holding our breath for something to actually happen to Ilhan. Oh, we hope there are consequences for her alleged actions but we've spent a lot of time covering these things and watching nothing come of them.

That being said, we would love to be wrong.

But just this one time.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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