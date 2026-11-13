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Ilhan Omar’s ‘I Know Nothing’ Act About Investigation Falls Apart Fast and We're Here FOR IT (Watch)

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Nov 13, 2026 10:56 AM
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Ilhan Omar’s ‘I Know Nothing’ Act About Investigation Falls Apart Fast and We're Here FOR IT (Watch)
AP Photo/Adam Gray, File

Minnesota Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar found herself in the middle of a Fox News segment this week after reporters pressed her on the status of federal investigations into her immigration history — and her answers did little to clear things up. 

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Shocker, we know.

Appearing on the network, Omar confirmed she had gotten most of her devices back after they were taken, but claimed she wasn’t sure whether Homeland Security and the Department of Justice were running one investigation or two, and said she had little information on exactly what she was being looked into. 

Sure.

Tom Homan, brought in to comment on the exchange, noted that Omar appeared to be playing coy and that authorities would present evidence if and when it leads to charges, while emphasizing that both DHS and DOJ are working a strong case. 

In our humble opinion, Omar knows she's in deep ... which makes watching this even more entertaining.

Watch:

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... after you tried?

Ilhan Omar: I've gotten most of them back, thank you.

Reporter: And are they doing an investigation, Homeland and DOJ, two separate investigations or just one?

Ilhan Omar: I'm not sure. You probably have more details on that.

Reporter: Have they told you exactly what you're under investigation for? Have they told you anything?

John Roberts: All right, let's bring in border czar Tom Homan. So she is playing coy there. "I know nothing about the investigations." It strikes me that she probably knows everything there is to possibly know about the investigations. But going to the horse's mouth, what's up with the investigations?

Tom Homan: Well, like Omar, I'm not going to tell him either. I mean, I'm not going to show her hand. I've been told it's a strong investigation. We'll let the evidence lead where it leads, but we'll see what happens. But I cannot discuss the ongoing investigation.

John Roberts: Can you confirm that she does know the details of the investigation? That she knows the details? She acted clueless there.

Tom Homan: Yeah. Well, that's the way it should be. I mean, she'll be presented with the evidence when the evidence comes to light, and if the evidence leads to a criminal charge, she'll be notified.

John Roberts: Okay. What can you share with us on this, as the American public is sort of watching this play out in real time?

Tom Homan: I can tell you DHS and DOJ are working very hard in this case. I've been told this is a strong case, but as far as the details of what evidence they have, I'm not going to discuss it. We'll let the evidence play out, and we'll let DOJ make the announcements that they need to make

John Roberts: All right, so this will happen at some point. We'll get an announcement.

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We can hardly wait for that announcement.

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News Topics DHS | DOJ | ILHAN OMAR | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

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