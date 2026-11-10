INSANE Exchange: Newly Elected Dem Blames AMERICA for Making Iran Hate Us Over and Over Again (VID)

In a clip making the rounds from his first post-election media tour, newly elected New Jersey Democrat Adam Hamawy spent a solid stretch of airtime refusing to call the Islamic Republic of Iran an adversary—no matter how many times the interviewer pressed him.

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Red flag anyone? Yeah.

Instead of addressing decades of “Death to America” chants, American hostages, IEDs, and proxy attacks, Hamawy kept pivoting to the idea that the United States is the one “pushing them into a fight” and that both sides have simply killed a lot of each other’s people.

Yes, it's our fault the Islamic Regime hates and wants to kill us all.

We got nothin'.

The result is the kind of both-sides gymnastics that makes even longtime Democratic foreign-policy hands wince. Watch:

Insane exchange. Newly elected Democrat Adam Hamawy refuses to call Iran an adversary. BROWN: Do you see Iran as the adversary? HAMAWY: "We pushed them into a fight" BROWN: But are they the adversary? HAMAWY: "We should be making friends" BROWN: They've been saying "death to America" for decades HAMAWY: "We've been saying 'death to Iran'" BROWN: They've killed a lot of Americans HAMAWY: "And we've killed a lot of them" BROWN: So you don't see Iran as an adversary? HAMAWY: "I see that we are pushing Iran into a fight" — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 10, 2026

Post continues:

...to America" for decades. HAMAWY: "We've been saying 'death to Iran'" BROWN: They've killed a lot of Americans HAMAWY: "And we've killed a lot of them" BROWN: So you don't see Iran as an adversary? HAMAWY: "I see that we are pushing Iran into a fight"

This is NOT a hard question, bro.

Yes, they are our adversary.

Yes, Israel is our ally.

Simple. Done. 'Nuff said.

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