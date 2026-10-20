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Abdul El-Sayed Tells ABC News It’s Time to Realize That Israel Is Not Our Ally

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 20, 2026 8:00 PM
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Abdul El-Sayed Tells ABC News It’s Time to Realize That Israel Is Not Our Ally
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As Twitchy reported earlier, Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed is out with a new campaign spot in which he positions himself as a man of faith who prays every day — something that's sorely lacking in Washington. The ad doesn't show El-Sayed praying, but it does feature quick black and white flashes of a Protestant church and a menorah.

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It was nice to acknowledge the Jewish faith in his spot, but El-Sayed made it clear in an interview with ABC News' Linsey Davis that he's no Zionist and doesn't consider Israel to be an ally. He asks Davis if she has kids and what she'd think of a friend who was constantly bumming money off of her child and calling them names behind their back. "What would you tell your kid to do with that friend?" 

"I think it's time for us to realize that, like, Israel is not actually our friend," the excerpt concludes.

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It certainly sounds like something that someone with ties to the Muslim Brotherhood would say. Sadly, since Democrats are the party of antisemitism, this probably won't cost him any votes.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | ANTISEMITISM | DEMOCRAT PARTY | FAITH | ISRAEL

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