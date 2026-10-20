Abdul El-Sayed Tells ABC News It’s Time to Realize That Israel Is Not Our Ally

As Twitchy reported earlier, Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed is out with a new campaign spot in which he positions himself as a man of faith who prays every day — something that's sorely lacking in Washington. The ad doesn't show El-Sayed praying, but it does feature quick black and white flashes of a Protestant church and a menorah.

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It was nice to acknowledge the Jewish faith in his spot, but El-Sayed made it clear in an interview with ABC News' Linsey Davis that he's no Zionist and doesn't consider Israel to be an ally. He asks Davis if she has kids and what she'd think of a friend who was constantly bumming money off of her child and calling them names behind their back. "What would you tell your kid to do with that friend?"

"I think it's time for us to realize that, like, Israel is not actually our friend," the excerpt concludes.

Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed shared his views on U.S.-Israel relations, saying he does not consider Israel an American ally: “I think it’s time for us to realize that Israel is not actually our friend.” Watch the full conversation tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC News Live Prime’s “All Access with Linsey Davis” streaming on @disneyplus and @hulu. — ABC News (@ABC) October 19, 2026

Yeah, he hates Jews. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) October 20, 2026

@ABC He’s a jihadist. Of course he considers Israel an enemy. — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) October 20, 2026

@ABC Of course he sees it that way he’s a Muslim Brotherhood member that supports Hamas. And this is why he’s unfit and not qualified to be a United States Senator. This is one of the tasks that Muslim Brotherhood gave him when he gets in the Senate. — Tanja (@WeSee2024) October 19, 2026

@ABC Lifelong Democrat here. El Sayed is unfit for office and a danger to democracy. Israel is not just an ally, but possibly our best ally. — Arlo Gilbert (@arlogilbert) October 20, 2026

@ABC @naomirwolf A Muslim Brotherhood guy said that? — Eli Lebowicz (@EliLebowicz) October 20, 2026

@ABC If #Israel is not a friend of the United States, pray tell who are our friends in the Middle East? I am listening … — Brad Pomerance (@bradpomerance) October 20, 2026

@ABC What a horribly gross mischaracterization of the US-Israel relationship. El-Sayed thinks the Mullahs in Iran are our friends. So maybe let's not listen to this windbag. — Liberty Union (@LibertyUnionUS) October 19, 2026

@ABC Israel is the friend of Americans. They aren’t the friend of terrorist sympathizers — Muad’Dib (@paulatreides99) October 20, 2026

@ABC https://t.co/aVrHI6TE7x — Beast From Z Middle East. ☨̶☨̶ ܓܕ ܐܠ ܟܘܪܝ (@jadewilder1985) October 19, 2026

@ABC Yeah, I want to give my time to some Muslim Brotherhood asshole. — Robert Lockwood (@RobertL80877103) October 19, 2026

@ABC I won’t be watching because the urge to throw something heavy at my TV will be too unbearable, didn’t he just tell Jews to get over the whole Israel thing and vote for him? I don’t know what it’s gonna take for people to wake up. — Patty Girl X’d 🇺🇸☘️ (@PerspicaciousXY) October 20, 2026

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@ABC That's funny because Abdul El-Sayed isn't actually our friend — Olivia D'Angelo (@olivia_dangelo) October 19, 2026

@ABC What a disgusting piece of shit. Take your tribal middle east war mongering back to Egypt. Israel is America's strong ally and has been for decades. El-Sayed is a liar and a fraud. — ManwichNews (@RealManwich88) October 19, 2026

@ABC Israel is our best and strongest ally. Abdul’s upset because Israel keeps defeating all the terrorists he supports. — American Snarker (@americansnarker) October 20, 2026

@ABC At least he's honest. Muslim Brotherhood above all others, obviously including Israel. — Andy Rix 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 (@OldSchoolDemz) October 19, 2026

@ABC Here’s a man whose family is Muslim Brotherhood telling you to abandon the only Jewish state in the world. — Joey Prather (@pratjoey) October 20, 2026

@ABC It's time to realize that there is an Islamic jihad on the West and Israel is the frontline. That's why the Islamists all hate Israel. Their first step is to divide the American/Israeli alliance because they cannot stand against it. — Orion (@ori0n7) October 20, 2026

@ABC So what’s the difference? Abdul is Gaza first, Michigan second. He cares more about his Muslim brothers in Gaza than people living in Michigan. — Adam Porat (@aport300) October 20, 2026

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@ABC Israel is the only thing standing between us and the global caliphate- of course he hates them. — Cali Conservative (@T_Hates_Cali) October 20, 2026

@ABC @Cernovich Surprise! The Muslim Brotherhood sympathizer thinks the only democracy in the Middle East isn’t our ally. — The Baba Yaga (@curtisonthehill) October 20, 2026

@ABC Let me guess, from the river to the sea? 🙄 — Ideation_Va1 (@Ideation_Va1) October 20, 2026

@ABC Say what you want, but the Muslim Brotherhood is getting their money's worth. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) October 20, 2026

It certainly sounds like something that someone with ties to the Muslim Brotherhood would say. Sadly, since Democrats are the party of antisemitism, this probably won't cost him any votes.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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