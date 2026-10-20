Abdul El-Sayed Positions Himself As a Man of Faith in New Campaign Spot

Let's see all of the people who scream "separation of church and state!" anytime someone in government mentions Jesus or Christianity react to this … just like they react to Texas Senate candidate and seminarian James Talarico when he says that when he takes on this corrupt system as a senator, he does so on biblical grounds.

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The perpetually offended Mehdi Hasan has been running cover for Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, screaming "Islamophobia!" whenever anyone makes even a passing reference to El-Sayed's religion. For his part, El-Sayed has leaned into being Muslim, telling his opponents he'd gladly give them lessons on how to pronounce Abdulrahman; otherwise, they should keep the name out of their damn mouths.

El-Sayed has a new ad out in which he plays up faith. Not his faith, specifically, but a general belief in a higher power. He says that he prays daily and that faith is a thing there's much too little of in Washington.

As a man of faith, I pray every day. Faith is a thing there’s just too little of in Washington. https://t.co/1OUOb51AC8 — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) October 19, 2026

@AbdulElSayed Your faith wants to kill non-Muslims — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller) October 19, 2026

@AbdulElSayed People praying for more planes to hit our buildings is not something we need. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) October 19, 2026

@AbdulElSayed We have seen men of your “faith” in action in France. — Free from Twitmo (@Time4Courage) October 19, 2026

@AbdulElSayed You haven't disavowed the Muslim Brotherhood. You're a liar and a fraud. You will lose. https://t.co/ctDZBTttYm — Pez (@usapatriot78) October 19, 2026

@AbdulElSayed The problem is you pray for the destruction of the United States. — Craig S. (@s1058471) October 19, 2026

@AbdulElSayed So did Osama Bin Laden 🤷‍♀️ — Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) October 20, 2026

@AbdulElSayed How do liberals fall for this type of bullshit lol. As long as you’re just fake as fuck then you are good enough for a Democrat. — Testiclès (@Owen1OOO) October 19, 2026

@AbdulElSayed Oh hey, we're not dhimmis and never will be. But nice try. — Anna D. West 🇺🇸 (@SlimWiggy) October 20, 2026

@AbdulElSayed I’m praying everyday that you get your a** kicked on Election Day. — SCOOCH.NYC (@david_sivella) October 19, 2026

@AbdulElSayed I’m praying that the people of Michigan are seriously afraid of electing someone like you. — suzanne b (@ummbrelli) October 20, 2026

@AbdulElSayed I pray every day that you lose. — Bren (@Bren__xoxo) October 20, 2026

@AbdulElSayed A man of the faith that regularly condemns all other religions — Lalapuj (@lalapuj) October 19, 2026

@AbdulElSayed I'm not interested in a faith that's openly at war with my country. — TX Dodge Dude (@gnordlan) October 19, 2026

@AbdulElSayed You’re a man of faith just about as much as you were ever a practicing physician. You’re not. — HawkeyePilot (@HawkeyePilot) October 19, 2026

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@AbdulElSayed El-Sayed prays for the destruction of USA. — R Schlafly (@rschlafly) October 19, 2026

@AbdulElSayed You can try to look like a down-home guy. But don’t pretend you don’t understand why suspicion surrounds you. — Veni vidi vilipendi (@Dragoon581898) October 20, 2026

@AbdulElSayed Wait a minute here. So it’s ok for Muslims to profess their faith and publicly declare to secure public office but the left doesn’t want Christians doing this? OK…. — William H. White (@williamhwhite) October 20, 2026

@AbdulElSayed Well, good for you. What does that have to do with your direct and indirect support for Islamic terrorists? I bet they pray every day, too. — MattTN (@JohnMarshall4US) October 20, 2026

@AbdulElSayed Nobody wants your version of “faith” in Washington. — Rebecca Tucker (@RebeccaTucker85) October 20, 2026

@AbdulElSayed Unfortunately, your faith is one that rejects the individual rights of nonbelievers. It is a faith that values violence over pluralism. It is a faith that sees women inherently as inferior to men. God only knows what you pray for, but it probably isn't good for most Americans. — That's The Name of That Tune (@SnuggyBear2023) October 20, 2026

@AbdulElSayed The Muslim Brotherhood is not the "faith" we want in America. — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) October 19, 2026

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As Sam reported earlier this week, El-Sayed bullied a student who dared to ask why he doesn't disavow the Muslim Brotherhood, but we've been given plenty of reasons to wonder. We have questions about El-Sayed's faith, but every time we try to get into specifics, someone jumps in the way and screams "Islamophobe!" As Stephen L. Miller recently asked:

The two questions I want someone to ask El-Sayed is how would he respond if his wife decided she no longer wants to wear a hijab and if he believes people are allowed to draw cartoons of Mohammed. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 13, 2026

Will El-Sayed posting an ad flashing a black-and-white photo of a rural Christian church be enough to convince Michigan voters? It's about as sincere as White Dudes for Kamala or Gays for Palestine.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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