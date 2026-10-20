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Abdul El-Sayed Positions Himself As a Man of Faith in New Campaign Spot

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 20, 2026 6:30 PM
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Abdul El-Sayed Positions Himself As a Man of Faith in New Campaign Spot
Abdul for U.S. Senate

Let's see all of the people who scream "separation of church and state!" anytime someone in government mentions Jesus or Christianity react to this … just like they react to Texas Senate candidate and seminarian James Talarico when he says that when he takes on this corrupt system as a senator, he does so on biblical grounds.

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The perpetually offended Mehdi Hasan has been running cover for Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, screaming "Islamophobia!" whenever anyone makes even a passing reference to El-Sayed's religion. For his part, El-Sayed has leaned into being Muslim, telling his opponents he'd gladly give them lessons on how to pronounce Abdulrahman; otherwise, they should keep the name out of their damn mouths.

El-Sayed has a new ad out in which he plays up faith. Not his faith, specifically, but a general belief in a higher power. He says that he prays daily and that faith is a thing there's much too little of in Washington.

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As Sam reported earlier this week, El-Sayed bullied a student who dared to ask why he doesn't disavow the Muslim Brotherhood, but we've been given plenty of reasons to wonder. We have questions about El-Sayed's faith, but every time we try to get into specifics, someone jumps in the way and screams "Islamophobe!" As Stephen L. Miller recently asked:

Will El-Sayed posting an ad flashing a black-and-white photo of a rural Christian church be enough to convince Michigan voters? It's about as sincere as White Dudes for Kamala or Gays for Palestine.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | FAITH | ISLAM | MICHIGAN

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