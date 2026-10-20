Post DESTROYS Abdul El-Sayed, Listing Why 'Islamophobes' Insist He's Tied to Muslim Brotherhood

Someone finally assembled a full family-and-friends résumé that progressives keep insisting has nothing to do with Abdul El-Sayed’s views on the Muslim Brotherhood, and the result is less a conspiracy theory than a public-records dump.

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Plus his use of their favorite defense of Islamophobia is so brilliant ... and BRUTAL.

NOTHING TO SEE HERE.

So of course, you have to take a look:

Islamophobes are accusing Abdul El-Sayed of being pro–Muslim Brotherhood JUST BECAUSE: • His mother worked for an organization later designated by the U.S. Treasury for supporting terrorist groups. • His sister-in-law appeared on a federal terrorism watchlist during the Obama administration. • His father-in-law held leadership roles in organizations accused of Brotherhood connections. • Those organizations were named unindicted co-conspirators in the Holy Land Foundation case. • His half-sister celebrated October 7 online. • The same half-sister wrote that their family had “long been MB” and described their mother’s Brotherhood activism. • His campaign buddy Hasan Piker said America deserved 9/11. • He wanted to avoid commenting on Khamenei’s death because some potential voters were grieving. • He signed a statement urging Morsi’s government to purge Egypt’s media and police. • He compared Oklahoma’s Sharia-ban measure to historical atrocities, including the Trail of Tears. • He praised the work of Tariq Ramadan, grandson of the Muslim Brotherhood’s founder. • He defended his friend Mohamed Soltan, whose father was a senior Brotherhood figure. • His campaign received donations from CAIR-associated individuals, and his father-in-law contributed $300,000 to a supporting PAC. • He argued that a Brotherhood-led Egypt would not necessarily resemble Iran. You’re confusing what happened with what you’re allowed to notice — Mo Ghaoui (@moghaoui) October 20, 2026

Post continues:

... administration. • His father-in-law held leadership roles in organizations accused of Brotherhood connections. • Those organizations were named unindicted co-conspirators in the Holy Land Foundation case. • His half-sister celebrated October 7 online. • The same half-sister wrote that their family had “long been MB” and described their mother’s Brotherhood activism. • His campaign buddy Hasan Piker said America deserved 9/11. • He wanted to avoid commenting on Khamenei’s death because some potential voters were grieving. • He signed a statement urging Morsi’s government to purge Egypt’s media and police. • He compared Oklahoma’s Sharia-ban measure to historical atrocities, including the Trail of Tears. • He praised the work of Tariq Ramadan, grandson of the Muslim Brotherhood’s founder. • He defended his friend Mohamed Soltan, whose father was a senior Brotherhood figure. • His campaign received donations from CAIR-associated individuals, and his father-in-law contributed $300,000 to a supporting PAC. • He argued that a Brotherhood-led Egypt would not necessarily resemble Iran. You’re confusing what happened with what you’re allowed to notice

We're certainly not experts but this sounds like lots and lots of connections to the Muslim Brotherhood to us.

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Just sayin'.

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