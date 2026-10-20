DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Post DESTROYS Abdul El-Sayed, Listing Why 'Islamophobes' Insist He's Tied to Muslim Brotherhood

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 20, 2026 2:50 PM
Advertisement
Post DESTROYS Abdul El-Sayed, Listing Why 'Islamophobes' Insist He's Tied to Muslim Brotherhood
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Someone finally assembled a full family-and-friends résumé that progressives keep insisting has nothing to do with Abdul El-Sayed’s views on the Muslim Brotherhood, and the result is less a conspiracy theory than a public-records dump.

Advertisement

Plus his use of their favorite defense of Islamophobia is so brilliant ... and BRUTAL.

NOTHING TO SEE HERE.

So of course, you have to take a look:

Recommended
WHOA ... So THAT'S What the DNA Is for: Ilhan Omar Is Officially in DEEP and We Are ALL Here for It Sam J. Abdul El-Sayed Says Everyone Should Have Equal Rights to a Musket Under the Second Amendment Brett T.
Advertisement

Post continues:

... administration.

• His father-in-law held leadership roles in organizations accused of Brotherhood connections.

• Those organizations were named unindicted co-conspirators in the Holy Land Foundation case.

• His half-sister celebrated October 7 online.

• The same half-sister wrote that their family had “long been MB” and described their mother’s Brotherhood activism.

• His campaign buddy Hasan Piker said America deserved 9/11.

• He wanted to avoid commenting on Khamenei’s death because some potential voters were grieving.

• He signed a statement urging Morsi’s government to purge Egypt’s media and police.

• He compared Oklahoma’s Sharia-ban measure to historical atrocities, including the Trail of Tears.

• He praised the work of Tariq Ramadan, grandson of the Muslim Brotherhood’s founder.

• He defended his friend Mohamed Soltan, whose father was a senior Brotherhood figure.

• His campaign received donations from CAIR-associated individuals, and his father-in-law contributed $300,000 to a supporting PAC.

• He argued that a Brotherhood-led Egypt would not necessarily resemble Iran.

You’re confusing what happened with what you’re allowed to notice

We're certainly not experts but this sounds like lots and lots of connections to the Muslim Brotherhood to us.

Advertisement

Just sayin'.

============================================================

Related:

Gets WORSE: House Judiciary Drops Fairfax County, VA Sanctuary Policies Results and They're DAMNING

Elissa Slotkin Comms Bites Off More Than He Can CHEW Trying to Deflect from Her Threatening Comments

Ilhan Omar Didn't Bolt Out of the Country After the Raid BUUUUT Where She WAS Is So Much Worse

Not THAT Kind of Abdul: Abdul El-Sayed's RACISM Against His Own People Would Make Biden PROUD -WATCH

Social Justice Journo Comes Totally UNGLUED When Challenged on Her LIES About French Riots (Watch)

============================================================

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI | EGYPT | ISLAMIC TERRORISM

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

WHOA ... So THAT'S What the DNA Is for: Ilhan Omar Is Officially in DEEP and We Are ALL Here for It

WHOA ... So THAT'S What the DNA Is for: Ilhan Omar Is Officially in DEEP and We Are ALL Here for It

Sam J.
Abdul El-Sayed Says Everyone Should Have Equal Rights to a Musket Under the Second Amendment

Abdul El-Sayed Says Everyone Should Have Equal Rights to a Musket Under the Second Amendment

Brett T.
Elissa Slotkin Comms Guy LOCKS Replies After Trying to Clean Up Her THREATS Against Young Repubs

Elissa Slotkin Comms Guy LOCKS Replies After Trying to Clean Up Her THREATS Against Young Repubs

Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos