Gets WORSE: House Judiciary Drops Fairfax County, VA Sanctuary Policies Results and They're DAMNING

The House Judiciary Committee has just dropped an interim report on Fairfax County’s sanctuary setup, and the numbers make the usual “this is just about protecting families” pitch look like a bad joke.

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We know, you're shocked.

Between 2023 and 2025, the county ignored at least 1,670 ICE detainers, and Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano’s office treated illegal-alien defendants as a special class: charges were refused or slashed specifically so they would not face immigration consequences.

Again, we know you're even MORE shocked.

A preliminary look at more than 1,100 cases turned up over 100 previously unreported criminal aliens who benefited, covering everything from DUIs and felony drug possession to grand larceny, fraud, and assault on officers.

From Bill Melugin of Fox News:

NEW: The House Judiciary Committee has just released the results of its investigation into sanctuary policies in Fairfax County, VA via an interim staff report that makes the following conclusions: - Fairfax County, VA ignored at least 1,670 ICE detainers between 2023-2025, releasing criminal illegal aliens back into the community instead. -Fairfax County Commonwealth Attorney Steve Descano treats illegal alien defendants differently than similarly situated American citizens, and he refused to prosecute or significantly reduced charges for criminal illegal aliens in order to shield them from deportation/immigration consequences. - The committee says in a preliminary review of more than 1,100 criminal cases, they’ve identified more than 100 previously unreported criminal aliens who benefited from Descano’s prosecutorial choices, which includes Descano’s decision to almost never pursue certain cases against illegal aliens, including DUIs, felony drug possession, felony grand larceny, shoplifting, fraud, trespassing, destruction of property, and assault of a law enforcement officer. - The committee lists some examples of the criminal aliens they say Descano shielded with his policies in the cases he did prosecute, including an illegal alien charged w/ felony child rape/carnal knowledge of a child who had his charges dropped to misdemeanor “consensual sex with a child” and he was offered a 90 day suspended jail sentence. - The committee says Descano dropped more than 50 charges against a serial fraudster from China and allowed multiple illegal aliens charged w/ malicious wounding, strangulation, and assault and battery to “escape accountability and reoffend.” - The committee alleges that Descano misled Congress by telling them one thing during his Congressional testimony, but telling them another in a private letter after that testimony. Per the report, Descano said during his May 2026 testimony before the committee that his policies are meant to shield green card holders/legal immigrants from deportation, but in a subsequent letter to the committee in September 2026, Descano admitted that his policies may also shield illegal immigrants from deportation. @FoxNews write up on the report: https://t.co/nM2JysJ2Zw — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 20, 2026

Post continues:

... releasing criminal illegal aliens back into the community instead. -Fairfax County Commonwealth Attorney Steve Descano treats illegal alien defendants differently than similarly situated American citizens, and he refused to prosecute or significantly reduced charges for criminal illegal aliens in order to shield them from deportation/immigration consequences. - The committee says in a preliminary review of more than 1,100 criminal cases, they’ve identified more than 100 previously unreported criminal aliens who benefited from Descano’s prosecutorial choices, which includes Descano’s decision to almost never pursue certain cases against illegal aliens, including DUIs, felony drug possession, felony grand larceny, shoplifting, fraud, trespassing, destruction of property, and assault of a law enforcement officer. - The committee lists some examples of the criminal aliens they say Descano shielded with his policies in the cases he did prosecute, including an illegal alien charged w/ felony child rape/carnal knowledge of a child who had his charges dropped to misdemeanor “consensual sex with a child” and he was offered a 90 day suspended jail sentence. - The committee says Descano dropped more than 50 charges against a serial fraudster from China and allowed multiple illegal aliens charged w/ malicious wounding, strangulation, and assault and battery to “escape accountability and reoffend.” - The committee alleges that Descano misled Congress by telling them one thing during his Congressional testimony, but telling them another in a private letter after that testimony. Per the report, Descano said during his May 2026 testimony before the committee that his policies are meant to shield green card holders/legal immigrants from deportation, but in a subsequent letter to the committee in September 2026, Descano admitted that his policies may also shield illegal immigrants from deportation.

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There are some serious problems in Fairfax County ... and sadly, all of Virginia under Abigail Spanberger.

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