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Ilhan Omar Didn't Bolt Out of the Country After the Raid BUUUUT Where She WAS Is So Much Worse

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 20, 2026 12:00 PM
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Ilhan Omar Didn't Bolt Out of the Country After the Raid BUUUUT Where She WAS Is So Much Worse
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

While the internet spent the better part of a week wondering whether Ilhan Omar had quietly skipped the country after federal agents searched her home in an immigration-fraud probe, the congresswoman was instead quietly turning up in the Seattle area to keynote a banquet for the local chapter of CAIR. 

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Read that again.

She has NO shame. None.

That would be the same organization the Obama-era Justice Department once named as an unindicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation case, the largest terrorism-financing trial in U.S. history, whose leaders were convicted of funneling money to Hamas. 

Funneling money to HAMAS. HELLO.

Nothing says “nothing to see here” quite like ducking public view after a raid and resurfacing as the guest of honor for a group with that particular résumé.

Post continues:

... in the Holy Land Foundation trial, the largest terror financing trial in US history, whose leaders were convicted for funneling money to Hamas, a US designated terror organization

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Deport. 

Her.

Now.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics HAMAS | ILHAN OMAR | WASHINGTON

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