Ilhan Omar Didn't Bolt Out of the Country After the Raid BUUUUT Where She WAS Is So Much Worse

While the internet spent the better part of a week wondering whether Ilhan Omar had quietly skipped the country after federal agents searched her home in an immigration-fraud probe, the congresswoman was instead quietly turning up in the Seattle area to keynote a banquet for the local chapter of CAIR.

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Read that again.

She has NO shame. None.

That would be the same organization the Obama-era Justice Department once named as an unindicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation case, the largest terrorism-financing trial in U.S. history, whose leaders were convicted of funneling money to Hamas.

Funneling money to HAMAS. HELLO.

Nothing says “nothing to see here” quite like ducking public view after a raid and resurfacing as the guest of honor for a group with that particular résumé.

NEW: Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-SOMALIA) did not flee the US. It turns out she was in Seattle She was brought in for the annual banquet of the Washington chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR), listed by the Obama Justice Department as an unindicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation trial, the largest terror financing trial in US history, whose leaders were convicted for funneling money to Hamas, a US designated terror organization — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) October 20, 2026

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... in the Holy Land Foundation trial, the largest terror financing trial in US history, whose leaders were convicted for funneling money to Hamas, a US designated terror organization

Deport.

Her.

Now.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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