You'd think historians would be thrilled when somebody digs up a long-lost document. More history! For the history people! But one Howard University professor got a look at a fellow historian's big discovery and decided it was her job to let the air out of it. In all caps, no less. What happened next is a master class in how to handle a snotty academic, and X was more than happy to grab some popcorn.

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First, some background. History professor Mark Humphries shared how an AI tool helped him crack a mystery he'd been chasing for years: who drew an anonymous 1808 sketchbook of a trip from Montreal to Lake Superior. It led him to a little-known diary he says hadn't been tied to his field before, and the handwriting matched.

In testing GPT-6.2, I used it to make a significant historical discovery which I detail in the post below. This suggests that the process of research and discovery we’re already seeing in verifiable domains like math is starting to generalize to non-deterministic fields like history. You can read the full post here: https://t.co/Vm7MA2R3aQ In a nutshell, Yale’s Beinecke Library holds an anonymous sketchbook of an 1808 journey from Montreal to Lake Superior and back. I’ve spent many hours over the years trying to figure out who made the sketches with no luck. The artist could literally be any one of several thousand people. There are few clues: only four dated and labelled images. With minimal prompting, in just 22 minutes, Astra used publicly available sources to identify a minor French aristocrat, the vicomte de Chabot, as the artist and suggested that we test the hypothesis by ordering copies of a little known microfilmed diary of Chabot’s trip it also found. I was truly stunned. I’d never heard of Chabot or this diary! New document finds are also exceedingly rare in a well worn field like fur trade history. I ordered scans of the journal from microfilm and when they arrived the handwriting matched the captions in the sketchbook. The itinerary also aligned perfectly with the few dated drawings in the book. But there was actually the type of conclusive evidence we rarely get as historians: on 18 June 1808, after Chabot’s canoe reached Fort St. Joseph, he wrote “I took a sketch” before describing the exact view of the fort depicted in a matching drawing. The journal itself is also a major find. It had been mentioned once in a dissertation footnote, but in a completely different area of history and is unknown to fur trade or Canadian historians. It’s long and detailed, covering some 162 notebook pages which makes this a significant new document to my field. Attached to the journal was another trove of documents too: excerpts from long-destroyed North West Company papers, journals, and letters. Again, this almost never happens. Both finds equally surprised the other leading experts I consulted. Although we can construct a coherent narrative in hindsight, I cannot emphasize enough how exceedingly difficult this sort of thinking and recall is for humans. Unlike a human, Astra was able to tackle the problem from both ends at once: working forward from the scant facts of the 1808 journey pictured in the sketchbook and backwards from the immense number of surviving facts about 1808 British North America in general. While we can technically explain Astra’s path to this find as a product of enhanced search capabilities, it conducted the investigation from end to end. I basically acted as the research assistant, restricting copies of the paper documents it needed. To my mind, this puts historians in a similar position as the mathematicians found themselves about eleven months ago, when LLMs started to solve the first Erdős problems. Over the past year, we’ve watched these same models go from learning to read handwriting, to beginning to think historically, to mastering the undergraduate essay, and finally to making small but real contributions to human knowledge more or less autonomously. The trajectory seems clear. — Mark Humphries (@HistoryGPT) November 24, 2026

Pretty cool, right? Well, not everyone thought so.

NO DUDE. This is NOT A SIGNIFICANT "discovery" at all. It's just a "discovery" for someone who doesn't study this period, who doesn't know 18th-19th century sources and who doesn't know French sources and who has ZERO clues about VISUAL IMAGES. Also entire post is written with AI — Ana Lucia Araujo, PhD (@araujohistorian) November 25, 2026

Tell us how you really feel, doc.

And Humphries? He could have gone scorched earth. Instead, he did something that's practically extinct on this app. He was nice about it.

Thanks for your interest in my post! I appreciate that while Chabot and his family are well known in French history, his diary or papers have not, to my knowledge, been cited in connection with Canadian fur trade history. To my knowledge, no one had previously connected the sketchbook to him either. If I am wrong on either count, I’ll happily make a correction. I described it as a significant discovery because it is one for my field. This is because it’s brought to our attention a diary that, amongst other things, sheds significant light on the culture of the fur trade Rendezvous at Fort William (as distinct from the earlier period at Grand Portage), European views of Indigenous peoples in the Upper Great Lakes, and the North West Company’s business operations at the height of its completion with the HBC. We simply don’t find new documents of this length and significance in such a well worn field these days. I think it’s also worth noting that, as I say in the post, the journal was accompanied by a trove of excerpts from company journals, ledgers, letters, and other documents copied by Chabot at Fort William from North West Company’s headquarters. Some of these are truly new, suggesting that the originals may have been destroyed after Lord Selkirk captured the fort in 1816 folowing the Battle of Seven Oaks. Some of these provide important insight into the operations of the NWC for that period, filling the middle of a known gap in the literature. Notably, some of the other documents in Chabot’s papers did survive the Pemican War and eventually made their way into the Masson Collections at McGil and LAC. That too is significant because it helps to shed light on the selection process behind the creation of that collection (one of the most important and best known document collections in Canada). Whether we think it’s significant that AI made the connection rather than a human is certainly debatable, but the importance of the records themselves seems clear, at least to me. While I appreciate it’s becoming difficult to discern AI writing from human writing, for what it’s worth I do write all my own posts (and articles). I occasionally use Claude to help with a transition sentence and for copy editing (with track changes) but am transparent about that. Again thanks for the interest and hopefully this helps explain why I saw it as a significant discovery! — Mark Humphries (@HistoryGPT) November 25, 2026

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He thanked her, laid out exactly why the find matters, offered to correct the record if she could show he was wrong, and calmly explained that he writes his own posts. That reply has about four times as many likes as her original post. Ouch.

Others wanted to know how she'd figured out the AI part, which only made her angrier, of course.

The number of PAID anonymous accounts and bots with blue check a handful of followers who are here just to defend whatever AI BS. They use the same tactics as far-right trolls, ask questions, use slurs, with the hope of getting answers, and get nervous/escalate when ignored 😆 — Ana Lucia Araujo, PhD (@araujohistorian) November 25, 2026

Sure, Jan.

Is the far-right in the room with you right now?

Here's a thought: when someone finds something new in your field, maybe ask a few questions of your own before deciding it doesn't count. Unless that's a troll tactic now too.

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