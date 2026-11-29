PBS invited Ben Shapiro on to talk about Michigan's newest senator-elect, and somebody over there clearly expected a polite little chat.

They must not know Shapiro very well.

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That, or they knew this was the only way to get people to watch PBS ...

Heh.

Instead, they got a crash course in why you don't try to fact-check Ben Shapiro on something he's done his homework on. The host kept tossing out softball defenses of Abdul El-Sayed, and Ben kept knocking every single one of them right back across the table.

You can practically hear the moment PBS realized it brought a tote bag to a gunfight.

Watch:

Ben Shapiro: "I think the American people should be quite fearful of Abdulrahman El-Sayed in the Senate of the United States." PBS: "He's Michigan-born and bred." Ben Shapiro: "Yes, so? Does he believe that the United States is a force for good in the world, generally speaking? He does not." PBS: "I would say that he argues that it can be." Ben Shapiro: "Osama bin Laden believed the United States could be a force for good in the world if it merely converted to radical Islam." PBS: "Ben Shapiro, that is quite a leap." Ben Shapiro: "No, he literally said that…" https://t.co/MKOkF5mgrZ — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) November 26, 2026

Post continues:

... He does not." PBS: "I would say that he argues that it can be." Ben Shapiro: "Osama bin Laden believed the United States could be a force for good in the world if it merely converted to radical Islam." PBS: "Ben Shapiro, that is quite a leap." Ben Shapiro: "No, he literally said that…"

PBS has spent years assuring us it's just neutral, balanced public broadcasting. But apparently neutral means jumping in to cushion every hard question about a Democrat senator-elect before it can land. Ben didn't need a gotcha or a raised voice, just the man's own record and a little patience.

@ResisttheMS Team @benshapiro - A Michigan Voter — Red White & Bi (@TaxationIsLame) November 27, 2026

@ResisttheMS Ben Shapiro is the most consistently correct right wing political pundit since Rush Limbaugh — Wolf Brother (@W0lfbrother23) November 27, 2026

And he knows it, which is why he can be so confident during these interviews. The guy is fearless.

@ResisttheMS Actually, as a teen Abdul spent summers in Egypt being tutored by his father's family in the lore of the Muslim Brotherhood — PK Dick MD (@HollowM38743396) November 27, 2026

We also seem to remember his being a dual citizen with Egpyt?

@ResisttheMS The Democrats have been demonstrating for decades that you can be “born and bred” here and still hate the United States. — Lumpy (@mamas_lil_lump) November 27, 2026

Sad, but true.

Maybe next time PBS can save everybody some time and just send El-Sayed a gift basket instead.

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