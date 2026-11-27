Most of us kept our Thanksgiving posts simple. A picture of the turkey, a word of thanks for family and friends, maybe a corgi in a pilgrim hat. Easy. But when you're the socialist mayor of New York City, apparently a plain old Happy Thanksgiving just won't cut it. No, Zohran Mamdani had to sneak a little sermon in between the stuffing and the pumpkin pie, the kind that makes you feel guilty for having seconds.

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This Thanksgiving, tables across New York City will be filled with food and surrounded by family and friends. Some tables will have less food than they need. Some seats will be empty, missing the loved ones who should fill them. Too many of our neighbors are still wondering if they will have a safe place to eat at all. May this Thanksgiving remind us not only of what we have, but of what we're capable of changing together. Happy Thanksgiving, New York City. — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) November 26, 2026

Post continues:

... are still wondering if they will have a safe place to eat at all. May this Thanksgiving remind us not only of what we have, but of what we're capable of changing together. Happy Thanksgiving, New York City.

And X? Well, X noticed.

@NYCMayor Welcomed into a country where you can choose to be literally anything and he chooses to be a joyless scold. — Andy Dyer (@Andy_Dyer_NOVA) November 27, 2026

@NYCMayor You truly are a despicable parasite. — KUHawkman (@KUHawkman) November 27, 2026

Perhaps he should have spent more time thinking about whether or not they should have canceled the Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in over 100 years.

He just sucks, New York City.

@NYCMayor How about not turning our American Christian holiday into a campaign slogan? You have zero respect for this country and Americans. — 🇺🇸 MSQUARED🇺🇸 🗽 (@melissamiller33) November 26, 2026

@NYCMayor I am thankful that I don’t live in the city that elected you. — BellaT (@sasso333) November 26, 2026

Sadly, it's spreading.

@NYCMayor Be sure and eat your bacon 🥓 — O. K. L. A. H. O. M. A. (@Okhomo) November 27, 2026

Oof.

@NYCMayor What needs to change is the mayor — 🇺🇸🖤💙🖤🇬🇧God, Family, Country (@LisaAlesci) November 27, 2026

Amen.

@NYCMayor Just say Happy Thanksgiving, like a normal person. https://t.co/Oi0Et3E9kA — Lindsay Lou (@u8itb4me1) November 26, 2026

To be fair, it's hard for an anti-American d-bag like Mamdani to be joyful about our holidays.

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