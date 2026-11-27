Of all the Democrat/DSA candidates who spent the weeks leading up to the midterm elections earlier this month by pretending to be something other than themselves, Abdul El-Sayed is at the top of the list of phonies right alongside lefties like James Talarico.

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El-Sayed tried to warm everybody up for Thanksgiving with the usual Democrat "how to argue with your Republican uncle" shtick that Obama would be proud of.

A note of encouragement as you prepare for that conversation with that one uncle you only see on Thanksgiving. https://t.co/PiICpD2czU — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) November 25, 2026

Socialists never consider the fact that they might be "that one uncle you only see on Thanksgiving," but feeling the need to encourage divisiveness on traditional holidays is not unexpected considering the source.

El-Sayed also pretended to not be who he really is by posting this yesterday.

Grateful for this immense honor and privilege to serve you, Michigan. Happy Thanksgiving. https://t.co/Kax3O6RJNY — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) November 26, 2026

He tried, but the internet is forever.

This you? https://t.co/7JZonU9XLa — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 26, 2026

@AbdulElSayed This you? https://t.co/n5IPNHK4ZI — Al Saganich (@AlSaganichJr) November 26, 2026

@AbdulElSayed There is always a Tweet from these losers to show their true feelings about Thanksgiving and this country. We do not owe reparations to anyone, except those who actually served this country. https://t.co/HG2q4zlmZw — Feisty Renegade 🗣🙀🙏⚓ (@MsRobotoFL) November 27, 2026

Now that he won the election we'll be seeing more of El-Sayed's true colors in the coming months.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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