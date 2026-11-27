Ah, the party of saving democracy. Democrats haven't even picked their new Senate leader yet, and the fight between Chuck Schumer and Chris Van Hollen has already gone from polite disagreement to full-blown middle school drama. Hollywood's finest, including Robert De Niro and Jane Fonda, put their names on a letter backing Van Hollen, and somehow one of Chuck's own guys got into the Google Doc and decided to have a little fun with it. Ol' Blue Eyes even makes a cameo, which is impressive for a guy who died in 1998. You can't make this stuff up, folks.

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Politico: Top aide for Chuck Schumer edited a letter signed by several celebrities to falsely claim they were supporting Schumer for Senate Majority Leader Link to article: https://t.co/X65xTI88c1 https://t.co/DKNkFSzaRx — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) November 26, 2026

Woof. Did his top aide really think they'd get away with that? And if the brain trust who tried to pull this is Chuck's top aide, just how stupid are the other aides?

Or, is this aide covering Chuck's backside because it was actually the senator's idea to do this in the first place? Either way, yikes. Not a great look, like at all.

@PollTracker2024 so the letter was signed, and the candidate got added in the edit? — 小楽子 (@lefeiren129) November 26, 2026

Sounds like it? We're not entirely sure.

@PollTracker2024 If Schumer is winning the the senate majority leader position (which he should win based on the number of establishment democrats in the senate), why is his campaign doing this? It sounds so desperate. — Khoa (@1980Khoa) November 26, 2026

Because it is desperate. He IS desperate.

@PollTracker2024 you definitely do this when you are a lock-in for Senate Majority Leader — T. Jack (TBS) (@tjacktbs) November 27, 2026

Totally.

@PollTracker2024 Chuck is a FAKE — EpsteinListDidNotHangItself (@tinleyharrier) November 26, 2026

*cough cough*

So that's where the Democrat Party is right now. They just won big in the midterms, and their longtime leader's camp is sneaking into Google Docs to rewrite other people's endorsements. If Chuck needs to fake support this badly to keep his job, maybe the letter got it right the first time.

Either way, it's hard to look like the party of norms and honesty when your team can't even run a leadership race without making stuff up.

Pass the popcorn, this one's just getting started. Better yet, invest in popcorn stock ...

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