AOC loves touring the country to lecture everyone about billionaires and oligarchs, so it was only a matter of time before somebody turned the spotlight around and took a good, long look at her own campaign's books.

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Joseph Hernandez did exactly that, and he didn't just skim them.

He went line by line through her FEC filings, and let's just say the Squad's favorite crusader against the 1 percent might want to sit this lecture out.

Grab your coffee, because this one's a doozy.

.@AOC tours the country "Fighting Oligarchy." So I read every line of her own campaign's spending. All 19,000 of them. $71 MILLION spent since 2017. Half of it, $36 million, went to one thing: raising more money. Facebook got $16.5 million. Texting, list-buying and email operations got $10.2 million. Merch and payment fees, another $7 million. A fundraising machine that exists to feed itself. And this cycle? $23.7 million and counting. Her most expensive ever, for a seat she wins in her sleep. Here's what your $20 donation paid for: - $39,200 for "leadership training" from a psychiatrist, paid under two different payee names. Why two names? - $1.08 MILLION on private security, up roughly 40x since 2018. $762,000 went to two firms in unexplained lumps of $25K-$70K. Defund the police, fund the bodyguards. - $458,000 on hotels: Chicago, San Juan, Munich, Las Vegas, a resort spa. Plus ~$75,000 on hotel rooms in or next to HER OWN DISTRICT. Who's sleeping there? - $238,000 on Lyft, billed in monthly lumps so nobody can check a single ride. - A vendor who became a paid staffer, and a $500 campaign "gift" to a fund in his name. - ~$262,000 to former staffers brought back as "consultants." - $26,800 in "reconciliation adjustments" with no payee at all. Money that just... balances out. - Two full years of reports (2019–20) rewritten in 2022. She lectures billionaires about accountability. Where's hers? AOC: release the invoices. Every security bill. Every hotel folio. Every Lyft ride. Every "leadership training" session. Your donors paid for it. They have a right to see it. Source: FEC filings, committee C00639591, May 2017 - Sep 30, 2026. — Joseph Hernandez (@hernandezforny) November 23, 2026

So much AFFORDABILITY.

Wow.

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