This editor started at Twitchy in the summer of 2012, smack dab in the middle of campaign season. He and the rest of the editors here did everything they could to boost Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney. We were all disappointed when Romney lost big … probably more than Romney himself. Romney, like the late John "Maverick" McCain, belongs to that class of Republicans who seem to prefer being in the minority and using what little power they have to "reach across the aisle." It's those awful MAGA Republicans who win elections and then try to enact the conservative agenda.

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Dave Hale claims to be (more on that later) a "conservative Republican voter terrified by the state of the Trumpist GOP" and seems to need assurance that he's not alone when he expresses his longing for the Republican Party of George W. Bush and Romney.

I miss THIS Republican Party. I'm surely not alone. https://t.co/pfuZilKh6c — Dave Hale - Concerned Republican (@CountryFirstRep) November 25, 2026

@CountryFirstRep You miss the RINO traitors? Noted. — Based Chad the Red Pill (@HawthorneCreek1) November 25, 2026

@CountryFirstRep No, you are not. Millions of Democrats and deep state lovers agree with you. — Gregory Noble (@GregNoble4504) November 25, 2026

@CountryFirstRep Nobody misses these losers. — Sin City Snark (@SinCitySnark) November 25, 2026

@CountryFirstRep The folks that ruined the Republican Party and ushered in government overreach. — Carlo (@Carlo6065) November 25, 2026

@CountryFirstRep You are alone. No one wants this. — Patriota (@Patriota_81) November 25, 2026

@CountryFirstRep Uniparty? No thanks. — Douglas Karr (@douglaskarr) November 25, 2026

@CountryFirstRep Dave, I lived through Bush, Romney, McCain & other Republican debacles. I've waited my life for Make America Great Again & thank God DJT stepped up. No, I don't miss the visionless, vapid, shallow betrayals by the Republican establishment. They were good for Democrats, though. — Dane Vilnius (@DaneVilnius) November 25, 2026

@CountryFirstRep You are utterly alone. Poppy and Mitt? Fuck that. That's over. — Stephen Foulard (@SFoulard) November 25, 2026

@CountryFirstRep You are indeed the only one. Well, you and John Cornyn. — enlightened cynicism (@enlightenedcyn1) November 25, 2026

@CountryFirstRep Yes, you are alone. — Rogue Sage🌵🇺🇸 (@RogueSageAZ) November 25, 2026

@CountryFirstRep Starkly alone, but seemingly with a rich fantasy life. — CapEsq (@crev99) November 25, 2026

@CountryFirstRep Why would you miss the Republican party that was perfectly content to manage the decline of our country? Isn’t it better to be in the vanguard of restoring America to its zenith?? — Thune-less Independent (@kenn_guilstorf) November 25, 2026

@CountryFirstRep Don't cry! You still have John Thune and his other equal limp dick friends in office. — Mike In Texas (@MisterMikeTexas) November 25, 2026

@CountryFirstRep Those were Democrats using the Republican name, if you miss them then go vote Democrat you dipshit. — Roper (@Roper70) November 25, 2026

We don't know if he can or not. X says he's based in the United States but connected via the Nigerian App Store. Maybe he's a Nigerian prince!

@CountryFirstRep You are COMPLETELY alone. — Sophie Anderson (@SophieAnde49073) November 25, 2026

@CountryFirstRep Nope. You’re definitely alone. No one misses the globalist RINO uniparty candidates. — JadedCitizen (@y5sk9jsffj) November 25, 2026

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@CountryFirstRep Bill Clinton was more conservative than today's GOP — Anderson Lemon (@lemon_anderson) November 25, 2026

@CountryFirstRep Extremely alone. Like in outer space alone. — Daisy K. 🌼🇺🇸 (@GingerSnapp_USA) November 25, 2026

The Senate is full of RINOs, and they'll soon be in the minority, where they're more comfortable.

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Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.

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