As Twitchy reported, the Trump White House and DOGE personnel have released the USAID Files, which show how the organization was used to censor and spread misinformation. DataRepublican dug into the files and found that USAID funded social media "monitors" in 20 countries and flagged content to tech platforms. Former USAID administrator Samantha Power worked with Ro Tucci (from the Democracy Files) to "counter disinformation" on social media. That doesn't sound like feeding hungry children.

Advertisement

Our own Doug Powers posted a flashback from Western Lensman of three different CNN reporters telling us that 14 million people were going to die because of USAID cuts. In this video, Power tells MS NOW's Lawrence O'Donnell that 780,000 preventable deaths were linked to USAID cuts.

Literally every single word is a lie. We have the receipts. Elon and DOGE weren’t killing kids by killing USAID. They were killing the Communist’s censorship and regime change machine. Samantha Power is vile. Killing USAID saved lives. https://t.co/o6e0bbN69B — C3 (@C_3C_3) November 25, 2026

@C_3C_3 Samantha Power, former USAID Administrator, whose net worth is now north of $10 million is advocating to turn back on the money laundering machine. — James Chapman (@Chappy480) November 25, 2026

@C_3C_3 Samantha Power is a reprehensible human being. — Ribo413 (@ribo413a) November 25, 2026

@C_3C_3 She should be sued to the poor house for all of her first amendment violations coordinated through universities, Google, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. — Diplomat of Freedom (@MhaMitchell) November 25, 2026

@C_3C_3 USAID was a vast pile of stolen money used to create chaos and enrich corrupt actors here and abroad. Whoever defends USAID is one of those corrupt actors. — alealefrank (@alealefrank) November 25, 2026

@C_3C_3 It’s always a sympathy play for them! Every single time! Kids are dying, women are dying, people don’t have food, etc etc. These people are evil. — TEXAN for LIFE (@E0474354132016) November 25, 2026

@C_3C_3 All the same players subverting the USA for years. — NobodyFromNowhere (@xxxx_xtra) November 25, 2026

@C_3C_3 Democrats like Samantha Power are evil incarnate. — Bright1 (@BrightForGood) November 25, 2026

@C_3C_3 She is the most conceited, self aggrandizing, bane human being I have ever come into contact with (NSC). From a reliable source, she would chair staff meetings and talk for an hour without interruption. Then the meeting was over. — Col. John S. Mosby (@col_mosby) November 25, 2026

@C_3C_3 Empathy has been weaponized against the American people by the intelligence community for power. — TerminalGravity (@terminalgravity) November 25, 2026

@C_3C_3 Why hasn't this witch been prosecuted yet, I've been seeing her name attached to so many vile acts on the international stage. I guess she's above the law of us mere mortals. — PrideRunsDeep 🏴‍☠️🐬⚓ (@theygonnalose) November 25, 2026

@C_3C_3 Every aspect of leftist fraud is accompanied by plausible deniability and the veneer of selfless virtue. They were "saving democracy" or "helping persecuted immigrants" or "saving children's lives" ... while expanding their personal wealth and power. — Will Shakespeare (@Shakespeare64W) November 25, 2026

Advertisement

@C_3C_3 Great example of why truth is not a value on the left; the agenda is. — AmericanBadAss🇺🇸 (@Amer_icanbadass) November 25, 2026

@C_3C_3 Don’t let them change the subject. It was a fraudulent program claiming to do something it was not, irreverent of whether it cost lives or saved lives. — Michael Taylor (@MichaelTay27324) November 25, 2026

@C_3C_3 One of the most destructive people of the last 20 years. Evil. — Maze (@pordadow) November 25, 2026

No argument here. And yes, she is a woman, for those who are asking.

***

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.