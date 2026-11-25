Who should pop up in Rolling Stone but former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, telling Republicans, "I don't want to hear your whining." For Rolling Stone to give oxygen to a Republican, he must be saying something the overwhelmingly liberal editors like to hear. Christie came out of hiding to pimp the article. Is this the launch of his 2028 presidential campaign?

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https://t.co/6ojYlXq2YV — Chris Christie (@GovChristie) November 24, 2026

Matt Bai sat down with Christie about a week after the midterm elections.

You’ve been talking for years about how Trump was going to lead your party off a cliff. You feeling vindicated? Sure. Yeah. I mean, absolutely. I don’t think there’s anybody on the political scene of the country who knows him better than I do. There may be some that know him as well, but I’ve known him for 24 years, and what happened on Tuesday was inevitable. And the reason that I think it didn’t happen earlier was because the Democrats just couldn’t get out of their own way. I mean, this really should’ve been avoided if they had just not acted the way they did between 2021 and 2023. Nobody wanted to be with him during those times. But what that did, the way he was resurrected, set him up for the biggest fall since Watergate, because he can’t control his anger. He can’t control his vindictiveness. He can’t control how he really has no moral core of any kind, which of course prevents you from being able to have forgiveness in your heart. And so when he got power back, I just knew he was going to use that power for two things: to seek vengeance against his enemies and to enrich himself beyond belief. Because it’s all about him. And if you don’t have a moral core, you don’t have a calling to help anyone else. And in fact, when other people benefit from their association with you, you’re angry about it. People have made money off of presidents for centuries, through their association with a president. And most presidents understand that as long as they’re doing it legally, that is part of what happens. This is a guy who, if he’s not getting his cut, it’s personally offensive to him, and he speaks out and tries to hurt those people.

"So you’re considering a third run inside the Republican Party?" Bai asks. "Yeah," Christie replies.

CBS News chief Washington analyst says he's heard from a lot of GOP donors that they'd like to see Christie back up on the debate stage.

I'm hearing from some longtime GOP donors that they'd like to see @ChrisChristie on Republican primary debate stages next summer... https://t.co/93M53FXwzT — Robert Costa (@costareports) November 25, 2026

@costareports @ChrisChristie Are those donors in the room with you rn? — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) November 25, 2026

The longtime GOP donors are just out of frame, hoping to see Chris Christie on the debate stage https://t.co/4S70KURYIH — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 25, 2026

@costareports @ChrisChristie Are these donors in the room with you? LOL. No one wants him, except as a customer for Krispy Kreme. — Carlos Peligro (@CarlosPl0311) November 25, 2026

@costareports @ChrisChristie Name them. Because I haven't heard that from ANYONE without the initials CC. — Scott Paterno, Shabbos Goy (@ScottPaterno) November 25, 2026

@costareports @ChrisChristie Uh huh. Sure they are, right up there next to Nikki Haley and Mike Pence. — Kakistocrat (@UKnowIStilLuvU) November 25, 2026

@costareports @ChrisChristie I know of nobody who wants to see this - not one GOP donor - and I know far more than you. — Michael Caputo (@MichaelRCaputo) November 25, 2026

@costareports @ChrisChristie Name and shame them. Otherwise you're full of shite, because no one wants that fat ass on the debate stage. — From the Land of Sky Blue Waters 🇺🇸 (@HammsLager) November 25, 2026

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@costareports @ChrisChristie Name one. — Conservative X (@Conservative_X1) November 25, 2026

@costareports @NoahCRothman @ChrisChristie Said no one ever. — Hal Furman (@HalFurman) November 25, 2026

@costareports @ChrisChristie Is a debate, not a buffet. — Dr. Gay Russian Bot (@overitall69) November 25, 2026

@costareports @ChrisChristie Can you imagine the mindset of a Christie, Haley, or Pence, thinking they are relevant in the Republican party? I guess when you have no other marketable skills whatsoever, this is the gig. — He is I AM (@BigJohnFarris) November 25, 2026

@costareports @ChrisChristie The only republicans that want @ChrisChristie to run for anything again are democrats. — water.pilot (@water_pilot) November 25, 2026

Hence, Rolling Stone. They know Christie could never win, but he might siphon votes from an actual contender.

@costareports @ChrisChristie You are not, however, hearing that from Republican voters. Tell your RINO neocons the old ways aren't coming back. — Heritage Americans Assemble (@HeritageAmAsmbl) November 25, 2026

@costareports @ChrisChristie Donors and talking heads are the only people interested in seeing this fat slob RINO humiliate himself a third time. — Nice Guy Teddy (@a_lovely_day_8) November 25, 2026

@costareports @ChrisChristie They're gonna need a stronger stage. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) November 25, 2026

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@costareports @ChrisChristie No one wants that. — Jon Bassoff (@CoachJEB18) November 25, 2026

@costareports @ChrisChristie Yeah, recycling old losers is what we want — Beldar Conehead (@TheRealCDamico) November 25, 2026

@costareports @ChrisChristie No. You’re not. — Uncle Felix (@bones_mckinney) November 25, 2026

Define "some." Can we count the number of GOP donors who want to see Christie run on one hand? Donors, maybe. Voters? No way.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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