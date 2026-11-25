Real journalists know their role is to ask questions, be objective, and present the public with newsworthy information they can use to make informed decisions. For decades, this was obvious and mostly followed by those who worked for newspapers, magazines, and broadcast news. The massive shift from journalism to ‘journalism’ has happened over the past three decades. Proud practitioners of the latter are losing their minds after their mission to destroy NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang failed. So sad.

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A Vanity Fair ‘journalist’ lamented that the agenda-driven ‘reporting’ of The New York Times failed to generate the change they had intended. VF’s Julia Black took to social media and sadly shared that ‘accountability journalism’ (aka activism) didn't claim a scalp for her team. Posters tried to remind Black that ‘accountability journalism’ isn’t journalism at all. As expected, ‘journalists’ rushed to defend Black and the political activism they deceptively push as genuine journalism.

Here are the trio of posts by Black that set everything off. (READ)

my heart goes out to the intrepid team at the @nytimes who did absolutely generational reporting on the Nvidia scandal



I know the feeling of trying to do accountability journalism in a culture that simply does not care about accountability. Incredibly disheartening. — Julia Black (@mjnblack) November 23, 2026

There’s a risk calculation you run every time you get a momentous tip about a powerful person. Getting the story out will mean exhausting piles of work, and sometimes considerable personal risk. You have to ask yourself whether it will be worth it—what change you actually hope to see come out of the disclosure.I’d be lying if I said the calculus on this equation hasn’t changed in recent years. — Julia Black (@mjnblack) November 23, 2026

I am of course not saying that any of these journalists wished to see a specific outcome. (I can’t speak for any of them at all!) But if it were me I would want to feel that my work was being considered thoughtfully, which this (rapid!) outcome suggests it is not.Also yes I’m aware my language is a little melodramatic but some of us still care about things 🙃 — Julia Black (@mjnblack) November 23, 2026

“I am of course not saying any of these journalists wished to see a specific outcome.” Too late, that’s exactly what Black was saying.

With the 'accountability journalism’ cat out of the bag, many posters reminded Black and her defenders how journalism is supposed to be practiced.

It is not the job of journalists to hold people accountable; it’s to collect, verify and report facts to the public so they can make more informed decisions in their lives. pic.twitter.com/kePc8Qa6tA — @jason (@Jason) November 23, 2026

The core role of a journalist is speaking truth to power. Sometimes that means holding powerful people accountable. What type of journalist were you Jason? — John Polonis (@TheJohnnyp21) November 23, 2026

‘Speaking truth to power’ is a tenet of activism, not objective journalism.

Unsurprisingly, ‘journalists’ quickly revealed why their dying ‘profession’ is now a hotbed for leftist political activism. Their ignorant responses drip with condescension.

This is absolutely 100% wrong. The best journalism holds powerful people to account. This is taught in any j-school and it is foundational to the idea of journalism. We have a generation of “creators” and podcast commentators who have zero connection to this concept. https://t.co/zl37WykcY0 — Stephen Lacey (@Stphn_Lacey) November 24, 2026

This is why Jason isn’t a journalist. He does not understand what the job—the responsibility—is. — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) November 24, 2026

Media literacy should be taught in school. Of course it's journalists' job to hold people (in particular, the rich and powerful) accountable to the public, by uncovering/verifying/reporting facts. Those things aren't mutually exclusive. — Emily Bregel (@EmilyBregel) November 24, 2026

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This 'we report, you decide' bullsh*t has echoes of Roger Ailes who created one of the most damaging propaganda outlets in American history. Of course tech bros agree with it. The fact is that real journalism is all about speaking truth to power & holding people to account. — Jennifer Schulze (@NewsJennifer) November 24, 2026

Unbelievable how much crap Julia has gotten for this tweet. It is almost impossible to hold the rich and powerful to account, and most journalism is too timid, or lacking the financial resources, to do so. But it SHOULD be our job. Almost every journalist, every editor, every reporter I know got into the business with this goal, even if we constantly get thwarted. "Comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable" — Michelle Celarier (@mcelarier) November 24, 2026

Yep, not a journalist in the bunch. Just activists on a mission to reshape the world to their leftist whims.

Commenters immediately recognized that these ‘journalists’ are the powerful ones that the public needs to push back on. They’ve been escaping accountability for years.

Psst. You are the power we intend to hold to account. — Lady Hecate 🇺🇲 (@hecate40) November 24, 2026

Have you ever noticed how rarely journalists hold journalism itself to account? In effect, “accountability journalism” is accountable to no one. As Juvenal might have said, “Who will hold accountable the accountability journalists themselves?” — Michael Hartl (@mhartl) November 23, 2026

You know who journalism almost never holds to account? Journalists who write politically charged stories that turn out to be false or missing essential details. Or journalists who bury a story about a cause or politician they like. Happens all the time, zero consequences. — Utterly Purple (@DefiantlyFree) November 24, 2026

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We see ‘journalists’ caught lying almost every day. Rarely are they directly fired for those lies. Instead, they get rewarded.

Posters say there’s no room for the overinflated egos of ‘journalists’ in journalism. Any accountability needs to come from the reading public, not personally at the hands of ‘journalists.’ Posters lay out what journalism truly entails.

journalism's job is to surface the facts while accountability comes from the people.



when journalists play judge, reporting looks like a sentencing and people rightly push back.



once you blur that line, you lose the trust that makes reporting important in the first place. https://t.co/jYOYaxohEa — cisco (@ciscocents) November 24, 2026

Journalists investigate and report facts. THE PUBLIC decides who to “hold to account” and when and why. No one appointed journalists judge and jury. And that fact that you see yourself in that role is everything wrong with modern journalism — Diana Villiers (@DianaVilliers1) November 24, 2026

The job of the reporter ends when the public is informed of truthful information. If the goal is to effect change with that information, you are an activist. Getting the two confused is why the journalism industry is in such poor state. — Holden (@Holden114) November 24, 2026

For all the journalists very confused as to why they’re being dunked on today. Journalists cannot directly hold anyone accountable. You have the ability to acquire facts and present them in a manner that OTHER people can demand accountability. But you have no direct power over anyone. Hope this helps. 👍 — Florida Dad (@FLDadReborn) November 24, 2026

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I can’t believe this has to be explained to them…. — Myong Cho (@poktan75mc) November 25, 2026

They sincerely believe this is now their job. Journalism schools teach this. — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 24, 2026

The lies start in the classroom and only grow in the ‘newsroom.’ Thankfully, mass ‘journalism’ layoffs are emptying those dens of evil and activism. That is real accountability, and ‘journalists’ despise it. Too bad.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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