The phrase ‘accountability journalism’ was thrown around on Monday after NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang was reinstated following an 11-day resignation. If you’re unfamiliar with the phrase, it’s simply a euphemism for ‘activism.’ Vanity Fair’s Julia Black confirmed the meaning and then tried to walk it back. Nice try, Julia.

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Black was upset her fellow ‘journalists’ didn't get the outcome they wanted. (READ)

my heart goes out to the intrepid team at the @nytimes who did absolutely generational reporting on the Nvidia scandal



I know the feeling of trying to do accountability journalism in a culture that simply does not care about accountability. Incredibly disheartening. — Julia Black (@mjnblack) November 23, 2026

There’s a risk calculation you run every time you get a momentous tip about a powerful person. Getting the story out will mean exhausting piles of work, and sometimes considerable personal risk. You have to ask yourself whether it will be worth it—what change you actually hope to see come out of the disclosure.I’d be lying if I said the calculus on this equation hasn’t changed in recent years. — Julia Black (@mjnblack) November 23, 2026

Change? As in, agenda? As in, power and influence?



Why are journalists positioning themselves as influential? — Andrew (@ImAndrewPeake) November 23, 2026

‘Journalists’ are confused as to what their job truly entails. They believe their job is to hold people and businesses to account. It’s not, but that hasn’t stopped many ‘journalists’ from pushing that fake narrative.

Posters say Black unintentionally blurted out the truth, which only confirmed what many already knew.

Julia you said the quiet part out loud. Journalists aren’t *publicly* in the business of reporting on issues based on desired outcomes. I mean, we all know you do it, but you’re not supposed to admit as a member of the illustrious #fourthestate — Billy Fuckett (@OMGotTheirGuy) November 23, 2026

Wild that you just admitted that you actively wanted to take Jensen Huang down rather than, you know, just report facts.



Astounding admission against journalistic integrity. — Usually Right (@normouspenis) November 23, 2026

The agenda was obvious from the start.

Black realized she let the truth slip out and tried to backtrack, but commenters didn't buy it.

I am of course not saying that any of these journalists wished to see a specific outcome. (I can’t speak for any of them at all!) But if it were me I would want to feel that my work was being considered thoughtfully, which this (rapid!) outcome suggests it is not.Also yes I’m aware my language is a little melodramatic but some of us still care about things 🙃 — Julia Black (@mjnblack) November 23, 2026

That’s exactly what you’re saying. You lying about it only solidifies you as a ‘journalist,’ not a journalist. — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) November 23, 2026

The phrase was "what change you hope to see" — Caesar (@caesar_pounce) November 23, 2026

The vast, vast majority of today's journalists are nothing more than activists. Your statements only confirm that you believe that too. — Rob S (@RobS7) November 23, 2026

Of course, they’re activists. It's a mystery how anyone is surprised by this after the last decade.

Tom Winter of NBC News called out Black's activism. ‘Journalists’ naturally came after him for telling the truth.

This is a very disappointing opinion expressed by someone in our industry.



Our job is not to condemn or to affect change. Our job is to provide the most accurate and contextually accurate information so that our audience can have informed points of view and make decisions. https://t.co/unGi6qFSIq — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) November 23, 2026

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Tell me you have not a single f***ing clue about the true point of journalism without telling me you have not a single clue. Congrats, Tom — our job is very much to condemn and affect change (well, maybe yours isn’t). — Paul Harris (@paulxharris) November 24, 2026

Clutch your pearls harder, Tom. Investigative journalism is, at its core, adversarial, aggressive, and meant to affect change. — Scott Stedman (@ScottMStedman) November 24, 2026

We love that ‘journalists’ are successful at affecting change… regarding themselves. That change is mass ‘journalism’ layoffs. Great job, guys!

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