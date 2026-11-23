As you undoubtedly know, we have another wannabe George Floyd situation on our hands, where ICE's detention of a father and daughter at the Seattle airport has become a national scandal because it was caught on video, and because there was a lot of unwarranted screaming to add to the drama of what should have been a simple arrest. ICE reported that other passengers began obstructing federal officers, and the daughter, a visa overstayer from Mexico, threw hot coffee on the officers and will be charged with assaulting a federal officer.

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It's not the least bit surprising that Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson held a press conference in which he called for ICE's abolition. Ferguson took things a step further, though, noting that the ICE agents were masked, violating a state law passed this spring. Even though it's been made clear that the Supremacy Clause overrules the many laws passed banning law enforcement from wearing masks, Ferguson calls it a civil violation and said he'd be on the phone looking for law firms who would take the illegal aliens' case on a pro bono basis.

🚨 Washington Governor Bob Ferguson says he is pressing Alaska Airlines and every airline at SeaTac Airport to tell ICE to get out of the airport and says his team is looking for a private law firm to sue masked ICE agents "I made my view very clear to Alaska Airlines. They need to call on ICE to get out of our airports. I'll be making that request of every other airline that operates in SeaTac Airport as well." "It is time to abolish Donald Trump's ICE.l 11 The culture of ICE is bankrupt. It lacks morals. It lacks any decency. It is un-American." "See, is there a private law firm that would take this case on a pro bono basis, if these folks or others want to file a case against ICE agents who engage in this activity while they're masked up?" More info on this: ICE says the Saturday operation targeted Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, a Mexican national who overstayed his visa. It says his daughter, Sofia Hernandez Mejia, also a visa overstay, "hurled hot coffee" on officers and will be charged with assaulting a federal officer. The family's attorney, Olia Catala, told KING 5 both entered legally on tourist visas, the father then filed an asylum claim, and the daughter has been pursuing citizenship through her marriage to a US citizen Ferguson signed SB 5855 on March 19, 2026, banning masks for all police, including federal agents. It carries no criminal penalty. People detained by a masked officer can sue, but as of this summer no one had filed a suit, and a Gonzaga law professor said such a suit would likely be dismissed on sovereign immunity. Democrats take the side of illegal criminals breaking our laws 100% of the time — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) November 23, 2026

The post continues:

… to call on ICE to get out of our airports. I'll be making that request of every other airline that operates in SeaTac Airport as well." "It is time to abolish Donald Trump's ICE. … The culture of ICE is bankrupt. It lacks morals. It lacks any decency. It is un-American." "See, is there a private law firm that would take this case on a pro bono basis, if these folks or others want to file a case against ICE agents who engage in this activity while they're masked up?" More info on this: ICE says the Saturday operation targeted Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, a Mexican national who overstayed his visa. It says his daughter, Sofia Hernandez Mejia, also a visa overstay, "hurled hot coffee" on officers and will be charged with assaulting a federal officer. The family's attorney, Olia Catala, told KING 5 both entered legally on tourist visas, the father then filed an asylum claim, and the daughter has been pursuing citizenship through her marriage to a US citizen Ferguson signed SB 5855 on March 19, 2026, banning masks for all police, including federal agents. It carries no criminal penalty. People detained by a masked officer can sue, but as of this summer, no one had filed a suit, and a Gonzaga law professor said such a suit would likely be dismissed on sovereign immunity. Democrats take the side of illegal criminals breaking our laws 100% of the time.

@WallStreetApes @Mayhawwoman Tough shit. ICE is federal law enforcement. The airlines have ZERO authority over them. None — Billy Bob (@The_Real_Solyad) November 23, 2026

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@WallStreetApes This guy is a freaking moron. There's a terrible illness that has fallen upon America, just plain insanity. — MusicalComposer (@MusicalComposr) November 23, 2026

@WallStreetApes @BobFergusonGov is an American governor that is more concerned about illegals than Americans. He should step down. — FaymusRighter (@FaymusRighter) November 23, 2026

@WallStreetApes The Governor of Washington is a moron. I condemn his words. He's anti-American and anti-Amerca. — Lex_571 🇺🇸 (@Lex_491) November 23, 2026

@WallStreetApes Ferguson wants airlines doing his dirty work against ICE now. Hire all the lawyers you want, Bob. Federal law still wins. https://t.co/lqEpiP6W89 — Ohio Patriot 🇺🇸 😎 (@PatriotStevo) November 23, 2026

@WallStreetApes Now we’re having press conferences about pressuring airlines to knowingly not cooperate with federal law & agencies when flying foreigners around the country? Apparently we did forget 9/11 — resolutechris (@Cmcjjpp) November 23, 2026

@WallStreetApes Good luck with that. ICE can go anywhere they want to uphold federal law. Who is it who provide airport security? Oh, yeah. Another federal ofice called TSA. — True Freedom (@FreedmRings) November 23, 2026

@WallStreetApes 1. Alaska Airlines doesn’t work for Governor Bob 2. Governor Bob can’t order a federal agency to do anything. 3. Governor Bob has ABSOLUTELY NO federal authority. — Christopher Elkins (@Christophe2jgn) November 23, 2026

@WallStreetApes @GovBobFerguson Has no power over airports nor airlines. Both are federally run entities. He is REQUIRED & SUBJECT TO federal laws over state laws. Federal Law supersedes state law. All he can do is cry a river. — GhostsofHistorysPast (@Ghostof1896) November 23, 2026

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@WallStreetApes What could possibly be the reasoning to keep ICE out of airports? Federal law says illegal aliens SHALL BE detained and deported. It doesn’t exclude airports. — Charles Warren (@cwarren2000) November 23, 2026

@WallStreetApes So, if I understand that correctly, Fergy wants to give an airline and its employees jurisdiction over federal enforcement officers. Got it. Totally sane. — Nick Werner (@njeccw) November 23, 2026

@WallStreetApes @grok Is the Supremacy Clause still primary, superseding state and city laws, statues and decrees in airports where the FAA and TSA are in operation? Or can airports (and airlines) kick out the TSA, which is enforcing federal law passed by Congress? — Dr Will- Florida Expat in Hong Kong (@DrwillpF) November 23, 2026

@WallStreetApes Democrat stupidity has gone past politics, and is now venturing into open sedition and treason. — Magneto369 (@Magneto_369) November 23, 2026

So, he's pressuring airlines to call on ICE to get out of the airports? How is that supposed to work? He calls the culture of ICE "deeply, deeply un-American" while at the same time offering to assist illegal aliens in suing ICE for doing its job — enforcing the laws passed by Congress.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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