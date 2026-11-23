Abdul El-Sayed really, really wants everyone to call him Doctor.

Let’s get to work, then. Ready when you are @realDonaldTrump. — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) November 21, 2026

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That's fine, but it might be a good idea to make sure an actual doctor, the kind who has spent time in an operating room, isn't watching when you start bragging about your big plan for Medicare for All.

Spine surgeon Dr. Hooman Melamed saw El-Sayed telling Trump he was ready to get to work, so he scrubbed in, pulled out the numbers, and went to work himself.

Then he laid down a challenge we kinda doubt Abdul will be ready for.

Take a look at this:

Dr. El-Sayed @AbdulElSayed you and I both went to medical school. ONLY one of us has been in an operating room, so let me show you what "cradle to grave" coverage looks like from inside one. Since 2000, Medicare lumbar fusions are up 95%. One type is up nearly 600%. Over the same years, what Medicare pays the surgeon per case fell 25 to 35% after inflation. Paid less per operation, so the system did twice as many. And the evidence that most of those fusions beat good rehab? The literature's own word is "inconclusive." Fusion rates vary 50% from state to state with the same patients. That isn't disease. That's incentives. Meanwhile the patients got sicker. Six in ten American adults now have a chronic disease. Four in ten have two or more. Obesity went from 30% to over 40%. We're operating more on a population that's less healthy, and the outcomes aren't keeping pace with the volume. Medicare for All doesn't touch any of this. It takes the payment model that rewards volume over results, the one that cut the surgeon's rate and doubled the surgeries, and makes it the only model in America. More cards. Same incentives. Sicker patients. More operations. Here's what a physician who's actually held the scalpel would do first: publish every surgeon's outcomes, pay for results instead of volume, and fix the thing making people sick before building a bigger system to operate on them. You said "ready when you are." I'm ready. Any venue, any moderator, facts only. @SenSanders @realDonaldTrump #MedicareForAll — Hooman M. Melamed MD FAAOS (@DrHMelamed) November 22, 2026

Post continues:

... same years, what Medicare pays the surgeon per case fell 25 to 35% after inflation. Paid less per operation, so the system did twice as many. And the evidence that most of those fusions beat good rehab? The literature's own word is "inconclusive." Fusion rates vary 50% from state to state with the same patients. That isn't disease. That's incentives. Meanwhile the patients got sicker. Six in ten American adults now have a chronic disease. Four in ten have two or more. Obesity went from 30% to over 40%. We're operating more on a population that's less healthy, and the outcomes aren't keeping pace with the volume. Medicare for All doesn't touch any of this. It takes the payment model that rewards volume over results, the one that cut the surgeon's rate and doubled the surgeries, and makes it the only model in America. More cards. Same incentives. Sicker patients. More operations.Here's what a physician who's actually held the scalpel would do first: publish every surgeon's outcomes, pay for results instead of volume, and fix the thing making people sick before building a bigger system to operate on them. You said "ready when you are." I'm ready. Any venue, any moderator, facts only.

And of course *crickets*.

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