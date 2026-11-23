Abdul El-Sayed thought he had the perfect comeback for Sen. John Kennedy. He did not. Instead of defending his Medicare for All dream, the would-be doctor in the house went the petty route, and X made him regret it almost immediately. Then Mark Levin showed up for the assist, and things went from bad to WORSE for poor Abdul.

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It all started here.

🚨 BREAKING: Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) SHOOTS DOWN Abdul El Sayed's "Medicare for All" Trump Care proposal "If you think that turning it all over to the federal government is going to solve our problems and make it less expensive, then you're too DUMB to live!" "I don't care WHAT you call it! Medicare for all, Trump for all. You can call it free KITTENS for all, for all I care!" "The government can't even deliver the MAIL when the when the stuff has an address right there on the front of it! That would mean that 200 million Americans would have to give up their health insurance through their employer and turn to the federal government for all of their health insurance!" "Now if they want to change the definition, I agree with the president, I'm for better health care." It's worth noting that Abdul is just slapping Trump and a gold card on the name to "persuade" 47 but NO known negotiations have taken place. Trump has also proposed HIS OWN plan of replacing Obamacare with giving money directly to the people to buy their own insurance. 47 posted Abdul's Trump Care post, with no comment. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 22, 2026

Post continues:

... WHAT you call it! Medicare for all, Trump for all. You can call it free KITTENS for all, for all I care!" "The government can't even deliver the MAIL when the when the stuff has an address right there on the front of it! That would mean that 200 million Americans would have to give up their health insurance through their employer and turn to the federal government for all of their health insurance!" "Now if they want to change the definition, I agree with the president, I'm for better health care."It's worth noting that Abdul is just slapping Trump and a gold card on the name to "persuade" 47 but NO known negotiations have taken place. Trump has also proposed HIS OWN plan of replacing Obamacare with giving money directly to the people to buy their own insurance. 47 posted Abdul's Trump Care post, with no comment.

El-Sayed got all sorts of cranky with Kennedy:

Moral of the story: Don’t take healthcare lessons from a guy whose entire political philosophy is about denying you your basic needs (And maybe don’t take math lessons from a guy who spells Kennedy with three Ks). Takes 5 seconds listening to this guy to understand why Trump is so willing to work across the aisle. — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) November 22, 2026

X was less than impressed with El-Sayed's attempted troll.

This scumbag Muslim Brotherhood asset, who has yet to be sworn in, just called John Kennedy a KKK member. They’re here to destroy the United States and when you realize that all their moves make perfect sense… — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) November 23, 2026

But then things really got rough for the lil Islamist who could:

Doctor? That’s pretty funny.Government-run health care. That’s never been tried anywhere. And it suck’s everywhere. Obamacare for all. No wonder his wife didn’t accept any government insurance. This guy is a fraud. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 23, 2026asdf

What Levin said.

All day every day, and twice on Sunday.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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