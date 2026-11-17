Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed is small in stature but has an enormous ego. On Tuesday, The Atlantic’s Jonathan Lemire interviewed him onstage. The set design didn’t do El-Sayed any favors.

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The diminutive Democrat looked even tinier than usual sitting awkwardly on a couch. (WATCH)

"I'm a tall 5'8" but geez" pic.twitter.com/1ud1d75dih — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 17, 2026

Yeah, and I’m a tall 5’2” — Betsy BITES BACK 🇺🇸🐾✝️🎸 (@betsy89905) November 17, 2026

Dude is not 5’8.



Elizabeth Warren towers over him. — C3 (@C_3C_3) November 17, 2026

Abdul El-Sayed with Elizabeth Warren from a campaign event this weekend pic.twitter.com/UiuAgLpRnT — Politics Watch (@politics_watch1) October 12, 2026

Pretty sure El-Sayed wears elevator shoes. They make him roughly as tall as Senator Elizabeth Warren, who is 5 feet 8 inches.

The Daily Wire’s Brent Scher wondered if the humiliating stage setup was intentional.

Who designed this seating arrangement for @TheAtlantic and was it designed for people to make El-Sayed is short jokes? pic.twitter.com/Lg6IqIfqHf — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) November 17, 2026

Intentional or not, it’s still hilarious.

Posters were quick with their quips. Many enjoyed cutting El-Sayed down to size in more ways than one.

The Atlantic's Jonathan Lemire interviewing El-Sayed. Not sure these are the optics Abdul was hoping for. https://t.co/OkBL6pAXiM — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 17, 2026

Made him look like a very small man on that lowered couch so his feet could touch the floor!! 🤣🤣🤣 — Rachel Stewart (@rachstew13) November 17, 2026

Elf -Sayed — AuntLizR (@r_aunt2512) November 17, 2026

Mini Mussolini — Psmithe (@schwabenba55499) November 17, 2026

Looks like he’s sitting at the kids’ table waiting on mommy to bring his plate and juice box. 🤣 — Anne-Marie Allen (@amallen541) November 17, 2026

He looks like he’s waiting for his mom to pick him up in the nurses office. — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) November 17, 2026

It looks like the ventriloquist left his dummy on the couch. — Woolfolk (@BrewPubMike) November 17, 2026

We wonder if his staff brought him in a ventriloquist trunk. He most certainly would fit.

Speaking of puppets. Looks like Democrat Hakeem Jeffries encountered a similar seating situation last Friday.

Likewise for Hakeem here. Why does he look like a toddler while Tarlov looks like a giantess. pic.twitter.com/NK8nSgxLyW — Another Jennifer (@jmac81547) November 17, 2026

That’s not fair. We haven’t seen El-Sayed or Jeffries throw out any snarky rhymes or coordinated dance moves. We can’t imagine either of these two Democrats putting in an honest day's work at a chocolate factory either.

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