Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed is small in stature but has an enormous ego. On Tuesday, The Atlantic’s Jonathan Lemire interviewed him onstage. The set design didn’t do El-Sayed any favors.
The diminutive Democrat looked even tinier than usual sitting awkwardly on a couch. (WATCH)
"I'm a tall 5'8" but geez" pic.twitter.com/1ud1d75dih— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 17, 2026
Yeah, and I’m a tall 5’2”— Betsy BITES BACK 🇺🇸🐾✝️🎸 (@betsy89905) November 17, 2026
Dude is not 5’8.— C3 (@C_3C_3) November 17, 2026
Elizabeth Warren towers over him.
Abdul El-Sayed with Elizabeth Warren from a campaign event this weekend pic.twitter.com/UiuAgLpRnT— Politics Watch (@politics_watch1) October 12, 2026
Pretty sure El-Sayed wears elevator shoes. They make him roughly as tall as Senator Elizabeth Warren, who is 5 feet 8 inches.
The Daily Wire’s Brent Scher wondered if the humiliating stage setup was intentional.
Who designed this seating arrangement for @TheAtlantic and was it designed for people to make El-Sayed is short jokes? pic.twitter.com/Lg6IqIfqHf— Brent Scher (@BrentScher) November 17, 2026
Intentional or not, it’s still hilarious.
Posters were quick with their quips. Many enjoyed cutting El-Sayed down to size in more ways than one.
The Atlantic's Jonathan Lemire interviewing El-Sayed. Not sure these are the optics Abdul was hoping for. https://t.co/OkBL6pAXiM— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 17, 2026
Made him look like a very small man on that lowered couch so his feet could touch the floor!! 🤣🤣🤣— Rachel Stewart (@rachstew13) November 17, 2026
November 17, 2026
Elf -Sayed— AuntLizR (@r_aunt2512) November 17, 2026
Mini Mussolini— Psmithe (@schwabenba55499) November 17, 2026
Looks like he’s sitting at the kids’ table waiting on mommy to bring his plate and juice box. 🤣— Anne-Marie Allen (@amallen541) November 17, 2026
He looks like he’s waiting for his mom to pick him up in the nurses office.— Brian Doherty (@BDOH) November 17, 2026
It looks like the ventriloquist left his dummy on the couch.— Woolfolk (@BrewPubMike) November 17, 2026
We wonder if his staff brought him in a ventriloquist trunk. He most certainly would fit.
Speaking of puppets. Looks like Democrat Hakeem Jeffries encountered a similar seating situation last Friday.
Likewise for Hakeem here. Why does he look like a toddler while Tarlov looks like a giantess. pic.twitter.com/NK8nSgxLyW— Another Jennifer (@jmac81547) November 17, 2026
He's an Oompa Loompa pic.twitter.com/YVnaWcBD44— DougKBaker (@DougKBaker) November 17, 2026
That’s not fair. We haven’t seen El-Sayed or Jeffries throw out any snarky rhymes or coordinated dance moves. We can’t imagine either of these two Democrats putting in an honest day's work at a chocolate factory either.
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