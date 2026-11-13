Hakeem Jeffries Is NOT Enjoying Being in Same Room With His New 'Big Tent' Dem-DSA Friends

When it became clear the Democrat Party was on the verge of being taken over by what was formerly a lunatic fringe socialist movement, current members of Congress like Rep. Hakeem Jeffries liked to brag about how everybody is welcome under the Left's "big tent."

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Fast forward to after the midterms, and it's clear that the Dems' "big tent" will need to hire more bouncers.

It started on election night when DSA Dems chanted "you're next" in reference to Jeffries.

CNN: Hakeem Jeffries responds to DSA supporters who chanted "You're next!" at victory party "It was very interesting to me, as observed by others, that there was almost zero diversity in that crowd." Link: https://t.co/kwBGnzYima https://t.co/HaftqEXeMz — Politics Watch (@politics_watch1) November 8, 2026

Fortunately for Jeffries, everybody in his party is getting along now.

Just kidding!

This was the scene today at a conference in Colorado Jeffries was attending:

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Hakeem Jeffries is getting EATEN ALIVE by protestors right in the middle of his remarks "You are a f*cking LIAR!" "You're a f*cking TRAITOR!" For nearly 2 MINUTES STRAIGHT they were getting hauled out as they went berserk The clown car is DESTROYING ITSELF 🤣 https://t.co/TXmXNk3lbU — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 13, 2026

Enjoy your new friends, Hakeem!

@EricLDaugh @thatgirlsandra9 Yikes 💀 — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) November 13, 2026

@ginamilan_ @thatgirlsandra9 Hakeem wanted this. These are the party members he built up — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 13, 2026

Is Jeffries still bragging about his party's super-inclusive "big tent"?

Never interrupt your enemy when they are making a mistake. 🍿🤫 — Erikaaa (@ErikaCA47) November 13, 2026

These lefties might end up destroying each other before they get a chance to try and destroy their Republican enemies.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth (even Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer are finding out the hard way).

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