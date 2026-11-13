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Hakeem Jeffries Is NOT Enjoying Being in Same Room With His New 'Big Tent' Dem-DSA Friends

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Nov 13, 2026 1:30 PM
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Hakeem Jeffries Is NOT Enjoying Being in Same Room With His New 'Big Tent' Dem-DSA Friends
Meme

When it became clear the Democrat Party was on the verge of being taken over by what was formerly a lunatic fringe socialist movement, current members of Congress like Rep. Hakeem Jeffries liked to brag about how everybody is welcome under the Left's "big tent." 

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Fast forward to after the midterms, and it's clear that the Dems' "big tent" will need to hire more bouncers. 

It started on election night when DSA Dems chanted "you're next" in reference to Jeffries. 

Fortunately for Jeffries, everybody in his party is getting along now.

Just kidding!

This was the scene today at a conference in Colorado Jeffries was attending: 

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Enjoy your new friends, Hakeem! 

Is Jeffries still bragging about his party's super-inclusive "big tent"?

These lefties might end up destroying each other before they get a chance to try and destroy their Republican enemies. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth (even Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer are finding out the hard way). 

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | HAKEEM JEFFRIES | SOCIALISM

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