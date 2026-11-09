UH OH! Signs the Left Is Turning on Schumer and Jeffries Escalated Over the Weekend

The "big tent" that Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries liked to brag about creating for the Democrats might be about to collapse right on top of them.

The Democrat Party has collectively grown more insane over the years, and now that "big tent" includes socialists, communists and America-haters who now have their sights set on getting people like Schumer and Jeffries out of their leadership positions.

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It's gotten so bad for Jeffries that he's mocking his DSA detractors for a lack of diversity:

CNN: Hakeem Jeffries responds to DSA supporters who chanted "You're next!" at victory party "It was very interesting to me, as observed by others, that there was almost zero diversity in that crowd." Link: https://t.co/kwBGnzYima https://t.co/HaftqEXeMz — Politics Watch (@politics_watch1) November 8, 2026

Over the weekend we noticed that it's not getting any easier for Schumer and Jeffries. They've helped create a monster that is turning on them:

NOW: "No Schumer No Jeffries" Signs as Thousands Join March for Our Democracy in Times Square After Midterm Elections The Naked Cowboy had one comment - "VETO" Video by @yyeeaahhhboiii2 | Licensing @FreedomNTV [email protected] https://t.co/UMBvw4R8vO — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) November 7, 2026

🚨 CHAOS IN NYC! Thousands of leftists just marched through Times Square chanting “No Schumer, No Jeffries!” The Democrats haven’t even taken their seats yet and their radical base is already turning on them. Total civil war within the Democrat Party. Popcorn ready! 🇺🇸🍿 https://t.co/9ShoKupKzm — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) November 7, 2026

Yep, pass the popcorn!

The left is already trying to toss out Schumer & Jeffries 😭 https://t.co/Dr7As4kHKy — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) November 7, 2026

Democrats like Abdul El-Sayed and Troy Jackson have already made it clear they want a leadership change, and they might get it. We hope Schumer and Jeffries enjoy their new Democrat friends in Congress!

The one and only bright spot in all of this will be the civil war on the left. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) November 9, 2026

It's ramping up, that's for sure.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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