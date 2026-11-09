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UH OH! Signs the Left Is Turning on Schumer and Jeffries Escalated Over the Weekend

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Nov 09, 2026 9:35 AM
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UH OH! Signs the Left Is Turning on Schumer and Jeffries Escalated Over the Weekend
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The "big tent" that Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries liked to brag about creating for the Democrats might be about to collapse right on top of them. 

The Democrat Party has collectively grown more insane over the years, and now that "big tent" includes socialists, communists and America-haters who now have their sights set on getting people like Schumer and Jeffries out of their leadership positions. 

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It's gotten so bad for Jeffries that he's mocking his DSA detractors for a lack of diversity: 

Over the weekend we noticed that it's not getting any easier for Schumer and Jeffries. They've helped create a monster that is turning on them: 

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Yep, pass the popcorn! 

Democrats like Abdul El-Sayed and Troy Jackson have already made it clear they want a leadership change, and they might get it. We hope Schumer and Jeffries enjoy their new Democrat friends in Congress!

It's ramping up, that's for sure. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CHUCK SCHUMER | DEMOCRAT PARTY | HAKEEM JEFFRIES | SOCIALISM

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