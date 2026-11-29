WaPo is really covering itself in glory this weekend. First the story of the young Afghan boys forced into sex slavery framed as a 'fashion choice' and now a false claim about Iran and Starlink.

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EXCLUSIVE: Iran was able to use Starlink to help it wage attacks against U.S. troops w/ @nakashimae @AlexHortonTX and @lizzadwoskin https://t.co/kyUkVn89Dp — Tara Copp (@TaraCopp) November 28, 2026

Obviously, if true, this is a horrible development and not great at all.

The Department has no record of any Central Command report to the Office of the Secretary of War on this subject. We informed the Washington Post of this fact, but they published anyway. — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellASW) November 29, 2026

Immediately, the Department of War went on record claiming this story was false and they said they told WaPo it was false before they even printed it. WaPo went ahead with publication anyway.

This “story” is patently false. The same week Iran threatens Starlink, having previously declared SpaceX and Starlink as military targets, the Washington Post publishes this grossly inaccurate story. To be clear, we have no evidence either internally or from the Pentagon that Starlink was used by Iranian forces. Because it never happened. We told the Washington Post weeks ago that their story was false. They recklessly published this hit piece anyway. The reporters, editors and publishers at the Washington Post should be ashamed of themselves. They should retract their story and issue an apology to SpaceX, and to the American people for misleading them. — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 29, 2026

Not only that, but SpaceX came out with a full rebuttal and also said the allegation was false.

These are some pretty firm denials. Either WaPo got played or they need to produce some serious evidence to explain why they decided to ignore these denials and run with the story. — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 29, 2026

If they can't produce solid evidence, they need to retract and apologize right away.

@AGHamilton29 I think it’s they needed a story to run against Elon bc they knew he was giving away stocks to kids. I think it’s that sinister that they just ran w anything negative they thought they had — fantasy baseball addict (@Phillyvol85) November 29, 2026

Elon was getting some (rare) positive press for gifting stocks to children through Trump Accounts. The corporate media could not allow that.

@AGHamilton29 They don’t care. Every reporter at WaPo knows that they can print whatever they want with zero consequences. — CREB68 (@C_Rebel_68) November 29, 2026

People will never see the retraction.

@SpaceX Jeff Bezos, CEO of direct SpaceX competitor Blue Origin, owns the Washington Post. He himself should offer a direct apology else be accused of using his newspaper to smear a competitor. — Phil Trubey (@PTrubey) November 29, 2026

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That's another interesting perspective. Bezos needs to give some serious clarity to this story.

@SpaceX SpaceX told them it was false. The Pentagon told them it was false. The Washington Post ran it anyway, because the headline was the whole point. This is why nobody trusts the media anymore and they have nobody to blame but themselves. — Bartemy Jones (@BartemyS) November 29, 2026

Clearly, WaPo believes there is no one who will hold them to account. It's despicable.

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