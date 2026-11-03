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The Bulwark: SpaceX Must Be ‘Brought to Heel’

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 03, 2026 9:00 PM
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The Bulwark: SpaceX Must Be ‘Brought to Heel’
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As Twitchy has reported, along with Kara Swisher's demented campaign to prosecute Elon Musk (whom she told The View on Monday threatened her with swords by citing Matthew 26), there's been a growing movement to have the next Democrat administration seize SpaceX and Starlink and nationalize them. It all seems to stem from mid-October, when it was reported that Musk throttled Starlink download speeds in Ukraine. This was after Ukraine broke Starlink's terms of service by hacking it to use the commercial satellite internet network to direct drone strikes. Ukraine has the military-grade Starshield network for military use — a distinction lost on Democrats like Sen. Chris Coons, who has called for the Senate to subpoena Musk.

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The Bulwark argued this week that SpaceX is vital to America's national security and "must be brought to heel" and aligned with America's interests.

We're guessing Jonathan V. Last. Let's check our work: Yep, it's Jonathan V. Last who writes:

SpaceX is a national security vulnerability. Something must be done about it.

Two things up front: First, my headline is “Nationalize SpaceX,” but that’s shorthand. I don’t know that we need to “nationalize” the company, per se. Maybe we do! Or maybe it needs to be broken up! Or aggressively regulated!

So for the purposes of discussion, please treat “Nationalize SpaceX” as a catchall and not a specific policy proposal. We can talk about nationalization as we go; just understand that it’s only one tool.

That’s the first thing.

The second thing is that we should divorce the person of Elon Musk from this conversation. Musk is a uniquely dangerous individual and the fact that he controls SpaceX increases the national security risks. But the risks would still exist no matter who controlled the company. Imagine a wise, beneficent trillionaire instead. If he controlled SpaceX outright, it would still be an unacceptable risk for America.

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Two things up front: Nationalizing SpaceX, or "bringing it to heel," or whatever you want to call it, is commie talk. It's a private business. Second, we don't have to imagine a wise, beneficent trillionaire. Remember a couple of years ago when SpaceX retrieved two NASA astronauts who'd been stranded on the International Space Station for 286 days?

They're always conserving conservatism over there at The Bulwark.

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The same thing that happened to all so-called Never Trumpers. They abandoned conservatism completely because of their hatred for one man.

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News Topics ELON MUSK | NATIONAL SECURITY | THE BULWARK | SPACEX | UKRAINE

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