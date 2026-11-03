The Bulwark: SpaceX Must Be ‘Brought to Heel’

As Twitchy has reported, along with Kara Swisher's demented campaign to prosecute Elon Musk (whom she told The View on Monday threatened her with swords by citing Matthew 26), there's been a growing movement to have the next Democrat administration seize SpaceX and Starlink and nationalize them. It all seems to stem from mid-October, when it was reported that Musk throttled Starlink download speeds in Ukraine. This was after Ukraine broke Starlink's terms of service by hacking it to use the commercial satellite internet network to direct drone strikes. Ukraine has the military-grade Starshield network for military use — a distinction lost on Democrats like Sen. Chris Coons, who has called for the Senate to subpoena Musk.

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The Bulwark argued this week that SpaceX is vital to America's national security and "must be brought to heel" and aligned with America's interests.

"SpaceX isn’t a tech company. It’s an aerospace and communications company. It is vital to America’s national security and it must be brought to heel and aligned with America’s interests." https://t.co/0CyFiky1bH — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) November 3, 2026

I’ll give you three guesses who wrote this piece for the Bulwark calling for SpaceX to be nationalized, and the first two don’t count — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 3, 2026

We're guessing Jonathan V. Last. Let's check our work: Yep, it's Jonathan V. Last who writes:

SpaceX is a national security vulnerability. Something must be done about it. Two things up front: First, my headline is “Nationalize SpaceX,” but that’s shorthand. I don’t know that we need to “nationalize” the company, per se. Maybe we do! Or maybe it needs to be broken up! Or aggressively regulated! So for the purposes of discussion, please treat “Nationalize SpaceX” as a catchall and not a specific policy proposal. We can talk about nationalization as we go; just understand that it’s only one tool. That’s the first thing. The second thing is that we should divorce the person of Elon Musk from this conversation. Musk is a uniquely dangerous individual and the fact that he controls SpaceX increases the national security risks. But the risks would still exist no matter who controlled the company. Imagine a wise, beneficent trillionaire instead. If he controlled SpaceX outright, it would still be an unacceptable risk for America.

Two things up front: Nationalizing SpaceX, or "bringing it to heel," or whatever you want to call it, is commie talk. It's a private business. Second, we don't have to imagine a wise, beneficent trillionaire. Remember a couple of years ago when SpaceX retrieved two NASA astronauts who'd been stranded on the International Space Station for 286 days?

@BulwarkOnline Fuck right off, commies. — Stephen Green (@VodkaPundit) November 3, 2026

@BulwarkOnline Fuck you — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) November 3, 2026

@BulwarkOnline Brought to heel. Communism comes naturally to people that produce nothing but opinions. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) November 3, 2026

@BulwarkOnline https://t.co/AP5AQl3ZWh — janitor in a suit (@SuitJanitor) November 3, 2026

@BulwarkOnline So glad you guys have never let partisan hatred and upset that X stopped censoring your enemies get in the way of your 100% objective takes on nat sec questions — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) November 3, 2026

They're always conserving conservatism over there at The Bulwark.

@BulwarkOnline Conserving conservatism by government seizure of business, incredible — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) November 3, 2026

@BulwarkOnline Utter garbage logic which if applied consistently would nationalize nearly every tech, aerospace, defense, and communications company in America. — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) November 3, 2026

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@BulwarkOnline Is this the Principled Conservatism™️ I’ve heard so much about? — Will, politically homeless once again (@spudhawg) November 3, 2026

@BulwarkOnline May everyone calling for the nationalization of SpaceX be completely and utterly destroyed like the authoritarian scum you all are. May your suffering be prolonged and painful. — Shaun (@uneasypause) November 3, 2026

@BulwarkOnline Part of me really wants to see you idiots seize SpaceX. Musk will just move his entire team & knowledge base to a friendly country like Japan or S.Korea and build a new & better SpaceX there. SpaceX will be nothing without its people & its tech know-how. Space X is global. — B.A.S.E.D. (@BASED_4real) November 3, 2026

@BulwarkOnline If you take SpaceX, you aren't just taking it from Elon, you are taking it from all of his employees as well. They are also paid in shares. Which leftists do you figure will have the capaciuty to run all of this? — CMiller (@CMiller111111) November 3, 2026

@BulwarkOnline You can't get what you want without losing the SpaceX labor force. They will not stay after a nationalization. Nationalize SpaceX and the whole thing will turn into vapor, very much like ULA. Sorry, dude, that's the way it is. — Richard Lucas (@EpistemiclyRich) November 3, 2026

@BulwarkOnline You guys are the absolute worst. Your principle is power. SpaceX without Elon would flounder. You would wreck the future of mankind to obtain more power. — Bit Wonk (@bitwonk) November 3, 2026

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@BulwarkOnline It’s in Americas vital interest that the communists (or Democrats, same thing) that write for @BulwarkOnline be mocked and ridiculed into irrelevance. Well, even more irrelevant then they already are. — Keith Dorschner (@keith_dorschner) November 3, 2026

@BulwarkOnline "brought to heel" It's shit like this that makes me ever ever want to vote for a Democrat ....ever again in my life. Ever. — Rahul Sood 🏴‍☠️ (@rahulsood) November 3, 2026

@BulwarkOnline It is aligned with America's interests. You are not. — Sinners In The Hands Of An Angry Dog (@GeordianKnot) November 3, 2026

@BulwarkOnline What exactly are you a “bulwark” against? Reason? Logic? Common sense? SpaceX isn’t just some happy accident. It works because Elon Musk is at the top. If you nationalize it, you cripple it. At this point, you should just merge with The Nation. — Chris McKeever 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheRealMcKeever) November 3, 2026

@BulwarkOnline “Brought to heel and aligned with state interests”. Keep going guys, you’re almost at Stalin levels of authoritarianism. — Nathan (@FullStackNate) November 3, 2026

@BulwarkOnline Wasn't the Bulwark the publication founded by small government conservatives who thought Trump was unfit to serve because of his authoritarian tendencies? Did I Rip Van Winkle myself into some kind of time skip? What the hell happened to you guys? — Matt Price (@mattprice516) November 3, 2026

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The same thing that happened to all so-called Never Trumpers. They abandoned conservatism completely because of their hatred for one man.

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