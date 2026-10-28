Sen. Chris Coons Calls for the Senate to Subpoena the Too-Powerful Elon Musk

For a couple of weeks now, liberals have been turning up the heat on Elon Musk. As we've reported, we've noticed a growing movement for the U.S. government to seize and nationalize SpaceX and Starlink, along with an increase in rhetoric about investigating him for prosecution. On The Bulwark podcast, Kara Swisher said that she'd be worried if she were Musk and the Democrats won back the House and Senate: "He knows what's coming for him." Just a couple of days ago, Sen. Alex "José" Padilla posted simply, "INVESTIGATE ELON MUSK." And Dolly Parton's sister Stella wished him dead after he rigged the voting machines (with his space lasers, apparently) in Tennessee to change her vote to Marsha Blackburn three times.

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Now, Sen. Chris Coons is calling for the Senate to subpoena Musk after a slowdown in Starlink internet connectivity in Ukraine, which Musk has been providing to the country for free under the standard terms of service: no using Starlink for offensive drone strikes and other military operations. The Ukrainian military has been using Starshield, which is a military-grade satellite internet network owned and operated by the U.S. government, not Musk.

I’m calling for the Senate to subpoena Elon Musk and investigate his power to shut off a critical service Ukraine relies on to defend itself. No billionaire should have that much power over Ukraine’s future. https://t.co/SBCcyO2aHX — Senator Chris Coons (@ChrisCoons) October 28, 2026

Ukraine is perfectly within the terms of service to use Starlink to defend itself, so we're not sure what Coons is talking about here. The U.S. has sent Ukraine around $130 billion … let them sign up for high-speed internet from another provider.

@ChrisCoons If he owns it he sure can. Ukraine violated the terms. — Krampus (@TheOnlyKrampus) October 28, 2026

@ChrisCoons Zelensky broke the terms of service… Subpoena him! — KatRozza (@RozzaKat13) October 28, 2026

@ChrisCoons I'm calling on YOU to summon Zelensky and demand why he used Starlink, a civilian communications system, as weaponry of mass destruction when it's against terms of service for the equipment. Zelensky HAD STARSHIELD IN PLACE FOR MILITARY USE. — murd4 (@murderof4Crows) October 28, 2026

@ChrisCoons You are a week late, and as always, a dollar short. Elon addressed this last week. Ukraine violated terms of service and hacked Starlink for offensive purposes. They fixed the hack. He has no obligation to let Ukraine illegally use his product. — Wendy Kortepeter (@WKortepeter) October 28, 2026

@ChrisCoons Look at Chris fighting for Ukraine instead of America. — Rick Haede (@BigRick_218) October 28, 2026

@ChrisCoons I hope as part of this investigation they will be tracking where all our money has been spent in Ukraine, right ? RIGHT ? Then we will all see who the REAL criminals are that have been taking advantage of this war. — Haeze (@Haeze) October 28, 2026

@ChrisCoons We are calling on you to resign. Elon Musk owns a private company that he founded and operates. You on the other hand give our tax dollars to corrupt Ukrainian operatives who send you the money. @FBIDirectorKash time to clean house. Arrest this piece of 💩for stealing from us. — Phonse (@PhonseWilson) October 28, 2026

@ChrisCoons Cut the shit. The Ukrainians violated the terms of service by hacking, and the starlink hosting service software caught it and stopped it. — Jay_A_Rod (@jclavel) October 28, 2026

@ChrisCoons This is slander and harassment. Zelensky posted on X he used Starlink to commit drone strikes that killed people. It was a violation of Starlink's terms of service. Elon posted they found a solution to close the loophole. Eff your totalitarianism. — Alisa Detwiler (@AlisaDetwiler) October 28, 2026

@ChrisCoons Musk gave them Starlink for defensive purposed only. Ukraine hacked into the Starlink terminals to allow offensive strikes. SpaceX doesn’t even have to provide any service to Ukraine, you idiot. They are a private company. — David Pinchot (@daEdge1960) October 28, 2026

@ChrisCoons Only communists dictate what private businesses do. Ukraine violated the terms of service. Senator, are you on the kickback list from Ukraine? — Kenneth Moorefield (@KennethMoo98907) October 28, 2026

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@ChrisCoons Do us all a favor if you can take a break from political grandstanding. Acquaint yourself with the facts of the situation. You are way off base here concerning what actually happened. — Terry Croslow (@CroslowTerry) October 28, 2026

@ChrisCoons Chris, get someone to read the conditions under which Starlink was to be used by Ukraine, then have them read what was being done with it. Have them explain it to you like someone would a child. Then you might understand what happened, but I doubt it. — Adam Piersen (@AdamPiersen) October 28, 2026

@ChrisCoons Me: Uhh, you are aware that Microsoft and hundreds of other companies have EULA's that allow the companies to revoke services if the EULA is violated, right? Coons: I don't know. I was told to post this. — Rumble In My Bumble (@MyBumble35245) October 28, 2026

@ChrisCoons He didn’t need to supply it. This is the thanks he gets. Should just brick it in the entire region — Zero Followers- Leif Von Eric Kat (@Liefvonerickat) October 28, 2026

@ChrisCoons You cannot compel a US company to have their products used to kill people or conduct offensive strikes. All the air defense systems given to Ukraine don't run on Starlink. So...another bullshit witch-hunt to drag a citizen through the mud for power. — Fred D (@MrKrueger70) October 28, 2026

@ChrisCoons Are you running for President of Ukraine? If they ever have elections again. — The Old Maestro (@IronHorseFeathe) October 28, 2026

@ChrisCoons They should get their internet from someone else. Easy. 🤷‍♀️ — Diane2023 (@Diane4030275165) October 28, 2026

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Zelensky could probably get a free iPhone if he changed internet providers.

To be clear, Coons wants to subpoena Musk for not providing internet service to Ukraine to organize offensive military strikes. It's his company, not his war. Ask Ukraine why they let a private service become so critical to its war effort.

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