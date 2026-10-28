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Sen. Chris Coons Calls for the Senate to Subpoena the Too-Powerful Elon Musk

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 28, 2026 8:00 PM
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Sen. Chris Coons Calls for the Senate to Subpoena the Too-Powerful Elon Musk
Democratic National Convention via AP

For a couple of weeks now, liberals have been turning up the heat on Elon Musk. As we've reported, we've noticed a growing movement for the U.S. government to seize and nationalize SpaceX and Starlink, along with an increase in rhetoric about investigating him for prosecution. On The Bulwark podcast, Kara Swisher said that she'd be worried if she were Musk and the Democrats won back the House and Senate: "He knows what's coming for him." Just a couple of days ago, Sen. Alex "José" Padilla posted simply, "INVESTIGATE ELON MUSK." And Dolly Parton's sister Stella wished him dead after he rigged the voting machines (with his space lasers, apparently) in Tennessee to change her vote to Marsha Blackburn three times.

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Now, Sen. Chris Coons is calling for the Senate to subpoena Musk after a slowdown in Starlink internet connectivity in Ukraine, which Musk has been providing to the country for free under the standard terms of service: no using Starlink for offensive drone strikes and other military operations. The Ukrainian military has been using Starshield, which is a military-grade satellite internet network owned and operated by the U.S. government, not Musk.

Ukraine is perfectly within the terms of service to use Starlink to defend itself, so we're not sure what Coons is talking about here. The U.S. has sent Ukraine around $130 billion … let them sign up for high-speed internet from another provider.

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Zelensky could probably get a free iPhone if he changed internet providers.

To be clear, Coons wants to subpoena Musk for not providing internet service to Ukraine to organize offensive military strikes. It's his company, not his war. Ask Ukraine why they let a private service become so critical to its war effort.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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News Topics CHRIS COONS | ELON MUSK | SPACEX | UKRAINE

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