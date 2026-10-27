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Investigate THIS! Elon Musk Continues to Pull ZERO Punches With Lefties Demanding His Persecution

Grateful Calvin Follow @shoveitjack
Oct 27, 2026 7:30 AM
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Investigate THIS! Elon Musk Continues to Pull ZERO Punches With Lefties Demanding His Persecution
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool


We've yet to find a single leftist who has presented any credible evidence that would justify a federal or Congressional investigation into the guy who just invented a flying car, Elon Musk. 

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But bless their Communist little hearts, they just won't stop trying. 

It's difficult to name all of the Democrats who have recently put crosshairs on Musk. Lefties are like lemmings. Once one starts the clarion call, the rest follow suit. 

It began in earnest most recently in the far-left podcast sphere, with Kara Swisher, Jennifer Welch, and the dweebs at the Bulwark all fantasizing about throwing Musk in prison ... or worse. They never reveal any evidence to back up their demands to throw the man in jail; they never do. They just make things up, like saying that he's responsible for a bazillion deaths of little children because DOGE identified truckloads of corruption within USAID. Musk didn't even shut down that particular Democrat funding machine. He never had the authority. 

Now, the calls are coming from the far left's puppets (to use Musk's new favorite term) in Congress. Yesterday, Sen. Jose ... err, we mean Alex Padilla belched out his own demands. He even used ALL CAPS to show everyone how serious he is. 

Again, no justification provided. Just do it. Because Padilla said so. 

But Musk has demonstrated that he's not likely to back down from these unhinged, baseless threats. Over the weekend, he effectively told the Bulwark Bros, "You want some? Come get some."

For his response to Padilla, Musk decided to forego any lofty rhetoric like live by the sword, die by the sword. Instead, he channeled some hilarious — and quintessentially Gen X — energy for his reply. 

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HAAAAAHAHAHAHAHA. Perfection. Chef's kiss. 

The only way it could have been better would be if Musk had said, "Investigate your mom!" (Or perhaps "Investigate Deez Nuts!")

The reply also shows, as Musk surely intended, exactly how much respect he has for the California senator. 

Yesterday was also the fourth anniversary of Musk entering Twitter (now X) headquarters with a kitchen sink. And he showed everyone the importance of free speech — and mocking your lunatic enemies into oblivion — in the funniest way possible. 

LOL. 

Certainly, many on X were of the opinion that this would require a rather extensive, yet ultimately futile, search. 

Hey, with Democrats these days? Who can say how Padilla "identifies"? 

Maybe that's because Swalwell's is currently in the possession of a Chinese spy. 

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Eep. 

If anyone knows funny, it's The Babylon Bee. 

It's also appropriate that they would weigh in, seeing as how the whole reason Musk bought Twitter was that the Bee got suspended for calling Richard "Rachel" Levine what he is: a man. 

That's some lofty praise, given Musk's expertise at trolling the libs, but we'll definitely put it in the Top Five. 

If ever a tweet was memeworthy, this one was. 

OOF! LOL. 

Say, whatever happened to that guy? 

Wait ... never mind. We REALLY don't want to know the answer. 

That's the Gen X spirit we live for. 

We hope Musk asks Padilla if Barry Manilow knows the senator raids his wardrobe. 

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We are pretty fond of him ourselves. 

Especially when he makes us laugh as much as he did last night. 

Our only concern is not with any lawfare the Left might bring against Musk. They will lose, and they know it. 

But we know how Democrats operate, all too well. We're pretty certain they're hoping to inspire another deranged Luigi Mangione. 

We only hope Musk's security is airtight. 

And we wish Mr. Padilla the best of luck with the investigation Elon ordered him to launch. 

He's gonna need it. 

============================================

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News Topics ALEX PADILLA | CONGRESS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ELON MUSK | FREE SPEECH

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