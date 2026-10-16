Never Bet Against Elon Musk! Twitter/X Users Find Old Tweets Promising His Jet Roadster.

Regular readers know that last night, Elon Musk blew our minds by unveiling a new Tesla Roadster that had freakin’ jets on it that made it flip and fly through the air. Well, more like it ‘fell with style,’ but it was still pretty cool. Really, if you haven’t seen the videos, go back to that first sentence in this paragraph, go to the link, watch the videos and come back to us. You will thank us afterward.

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One thing that got left out of the flying/flipping/gliding craziness is that he also made the Roadster go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in less than a second:

Here is the new @Tesla Roadster doing 0-60 in 1 second.



It has 4 thrusters in the rear development by @SpaceX. Tesla did a live launch and did 0-60 mph in 0.81s.



This is the fastest car in the world, BY FAR. pic.twitter.com/sTr08Gayal — Nic Cruz Patane (@niccruzpatane) October 16, 2026

Here’s the company directly showing off, which is pretty understandable:

To put this in perspective, here’s where another car company, Rimac, brags last year that their Nevera R can go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 1.66 seconds (among other things), the previous record for acceleration:

No, we are not quite at the stage where we will have flying cars, like in Blade Runner, which took place in the far-off year of … checks notes … 2019?! But we honestly gave up on seeing anything like this in our lifetime, so color us impressed.

And, speaking of 2019, people are suddenly noticing old 2019 Tweets from Elon Musk where he basically told us exactly what he was going to make his Roadster do.

The thing is I feel like you’re not joking — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) January 9, 2019

Sheesh. I kinda love this. I assume this makes a little extra weight, but I didn't need the back seats anyway and this is gonna be unreal to drive in... wide open areas — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) January 9, 2019

Damn. Do all the Founders Editions have this? — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) January 9, 2019

It’s an option — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2019

And we are using our terms very exactly. This author might call it ‘Twitter/X,’ or even ‘TSMSFKA Twitter (‘The Social Media Site Formerly Known As Twitter’)’ in the Year of Our Lord 2026. But in 2019, it was just Twitter, and posting on it was called ‘Tweeting.’ Then Musk bought Twitter in 2022, made it discriminate less against conservatives and made other improvements, but also instituted the absolutely terrible name change to X. You win some, you lose some, we guess.

In any case, more than a few people noticed Musk’s old Tweets after last night’s demonstration:

Bro wasn’t lying https://t.co/6SKVdrdPuY — Clamp Cut Tie (@ClampCutTie) October 16, 2026

Never bet against Elon !

Never bet against Elon !

Never bet against Elon ! https://t.co/mNmMILEVpr — Yannick Ivan (@iamyannickivan) October 16, 2026

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We said a similar thing about James Cameron for years.

Finally:

you did it you crazy son of a gun, you did it! https://t.co/bjgduIAWOT — dмonopolιѕт (@D_monopolist) October 16, 2026

Enough said. Now, can Musk make this author an Iron Man suit? Pretty please?

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