Car Star: Elon Musk’s New Tesla Roadster Thrills As It Flips, Flies, and Defies Gravity (WATCH)

The future is here. On Thursday night, Elon Musk debuted his new Tesla Roadster. The flipping and flying car stunned the audience in attendance and those who watched it live on TV. What they saw didn’t seem real — but it was.

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This is not AI. (WATCH BOTH)

JUST IN: Elon Musk unveils the Tesla Roadster by launching it off a ramp before the car flipped in midair and safely landed on the ground.



The car is a collaboration between Tesla and SpaceX.



One of the most insane things I've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/4tME4yavIh — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 16, 2026

Absolutely wild reaction from all of us here in Austin at the Tesla Roadster reveal. 🤯 @JoshWest247 @XanderSky pic.twitter.com/SMoC5d1muR — Mark Anthony (@Muskstaycalm) October 16, 2026

Getting so close to my flying carrrrrrrr — Rolling Watergate (@wakeywakey16) October 16, 2026

It won’t come cheap. The flying car is expected to cost more than $250,000.

Here’s the Roadster flying over several Tesla vehicles. (WATCH ALL)

Turns out the future does have flying cars pic.twitter.com/6fexPp6SXI — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 16, 2026

BREAKING — "Tesla's Roadster goes airborne, soaring over a row of Tesla vehicles in a live stunt at its unveiling event." (Polymarket) pic.twitter.com/cPe13hc1Ta — Curio 𝑿 (@curious_X_) October 16, 2026

Shot on iPhone 18 pro 😂 Tesla Roadster can fly pic.twitter.com/QhTuFkxH9D — DragTimes (@DragTimes) October 16, 2026

Simply incredible!

The new Tesla is a thrill to fans of Knight Rider and Back to the Future. (WATCH ALL)

Elon Musk just made Turbo Boost a reality.



A bunch of guys my age have been waiting our whole lives for this. pic.twitter.com/MTrexhoIqm — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 16, 2026

It’s crazy that movie magic is now reality.

Elon Musk details how SpaceX technology was instrumental in creating the Tesla Roadster during the full unveiling event. (WATCH)

Here’s the full Tesla Roadster unveiling event.



0:15 – Crazy Tesla + SpaceX collab preview⁰2:25 – Last manually driven Tesla car⁰2:53 – Taking it way past the limits⁰3:15 – Countdown & first flight works⁰5:38 – Flying cars are real⁰5:41 – Peter Thiel flying cars quote⁰6:02… pic.twitter.com/ZEffKeWopA — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) October 16, 2026

I love when Elon goes "Well.. it worked, PHEW" — Jellenne 🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@Jellenne) October 16, 2026

Insanity, it’s like a sci-fi film brought to life — Christopher Rufo (@christopherrufo) October 16, 2026

What was once science fiction is now science fact. Thanks, Elon.

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