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Car Star: Elon Musk’s New Tesla Roadster Thrills As It Flips, Flies, and Defies Gravity (WATCH)

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 16, 2026 1:10 AM
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Car Star: Elon Musk’s New Tesla Roadster Thrills As It Flips, Flies, and Defies Gravity (WATCH)
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File

The future is here. On Thursday night, Elon Musk debuted his new Tesla Roadster. The flipping and flying car stunned the audience in attendance and those who watched it live on TV. What they saw didn’t seem real — but it was.

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This is not AI. (WATCH BOTH)

It won’t come cheap. The flying car is expected to cost more than $250,000.

Here’s the Roadster flying over several Tesla vehicles. (WATCH ALL)

Simply incredible!

The new Tesla is a thrill to fans of Knight Rider and Back to the Future. (WATCH ALL)

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It’s crazy that movie magic is now reality.

Elon Musk details how SpaceX technology was instrumental in creating the Tesla Roadster during the full unveiling event. (WATCH)

What was once science fiction is now science fact. Thanks, Elon.

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News Topics ELON MUSK | SPACEX | TESLA | VIDEO | SCIENCE

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