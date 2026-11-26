

When Democrat politicians speak, we are always faced with a conundrum: are they lying or are they truly that stupid?

Twitchy readers know that we are strong proponents of the philosophy of embracing the power of "AND." Even given that premise, however, there are still times when we have to scratch our heads and ask ourselves if they truly believe the nonsense they are spewing.

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This was the case when we watched Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson speaking about the immigration crisis and gas prices in America — and who he believes is to blame.

As a quick refresher, from 2021 to 2025, the Biden administration welcomed a wide-open border invasion that saw millions of illegal aliens flood into America from some of the worst (yes, "s-hole") countries in the world. Then in 2026, President Trump, who had already closed the border, authorized a military operation in Venezuela to remove the criminal dictator Nicolas Maduro.

But don't try explaining that timeline to Johnson, who seems to believe that Trump is in possession of a time-traveling DeLorean ... or something. Watch:

Mayor Johnson blames the 2021-24 border crisis on Trump's capture of Maduro in Jan 2026: https://t.co/QNjVFeLcau — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 26, 2026

Umm ... what?

Venezuelans fled to America for four years because of a raid that happened a year later?

We're no Euclid or Archimedes, but we don't think the math is mathing there.

Gosh dang that time traveling Trump! — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) November 26, 2026

He's like one of those Time Bandits, only much, much taller.

Yes, and WW1 was caused by Hitler. — Jude The Watcher ✝️🇺🇸 (@JudeTheWatcher) November 26, 2026

We're pretty sure Hitler caused World War 11 too. Someone should tell Ilhan Omar.

Even more frightening is the fact that Johnson was a social studies teacher. — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) November 26, 2026

No wonder students in Chicago can't read.

Chicago sure knows how to find these morons and elect them into leadership positions. — Nancey Peloser (@Nancey_Peloser) November 26, 2026

Only a deep-blue city like Chicago could look at Lori Lightfoot and say, "Sure, she's corrupt, incompetent, and ignorant, but we can do SO much worse."

How the hell did Chicago go from Lori Lightfoot, who was no genius, to this guy who thinks Maduro’s arrest in 2026 is responsible for mass migration of illegals in 2021-2024. He's a few French fries short of a happy meal. 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Juliet-Delta 🇺🇸 (@RedAetherDoc) November 26, 2026

He's all the French fries, the cheeseburger, and the toy surprise short.

Didn’t know Trump was Looper https://t.co/3ZWYINUh77 — Cranky Veteran🇺🇸 (@AndyCazzola) November 26, 2026

HA!

That was a really good movie.

Blaming a 2021 border crisis on a 2026 Maduro capture? Chicago's mayor invented time travel and still can't fix a pothole. DEMOCRATS HATE AMERICA — Democrats Hate America (@jimbotrump) November 26, 2026

The Chicago Bears moving to Indiana makes all the sense in the world, doesn't it?

Of course, Johnson didn't limit his stupidity to claiming that Trump was in the phone booth with Bill and Ted. He also has no idea how gasoline is produced in the United States or where it comes from.

Sixty percent of American gas comes from domestic resources. Of the 40 percent that is imported, the vast majority comes from Canada. Venezuelan oil, while increasing slightly since the Maduro raid, accounts for less than two percent of production.

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And by the way, Mayor Johnson, why do only black men go to the Citgo station? Hmm?

Mayor Brandon Johnson is really a national disgrace and the epitome of someone who only knows anything about geopolitics from Instagram. — Lee Kuan Yimby (@LeeKuanYimby) November 26, 2026

We're pretty sure he doesn't even know how to log on to Instagram.

That's being a bit overly generous.

😭😭😭 who let this man do an interview — Edward G. 🇺🇸🦅 (@realEdwardG) November 26, 2026

His communications team might even be dumber than he is.

They should just hide him away as much as possible, as Biden's handlers did.

Chicago voters should be so embarrassed. Are they? — jtomka🌺 (@jtomka) November 26, 2026

Many homegrown Chicagoans might be, but just like Mamdani in New York and Democrats in Los Angeles, Johnson and his predecessor have worked very hard to replace those people and make them irrelevant.

There are a number of dumbass leaders he's in the top 10 he's absolute buffoon. how does he even figure out how to get dressed in the morning — Don DeVlieger Jr (@dondvjr) November 26, 2026

He probably has an aide on staff to show him flash cards every morning.

Yep. That tracks.

Pritzker and Johnson could team up for the sequel: Dumbest and Dumbester.

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Yes, we know that "dumbester" is not a word. But Johnson doesn't.

Meanwhile, seeing as how our President is apparently a Time Lord with a TARDIS, we would like to request that Trump go back to the 1920s and bring back Big Bill Thompson, who was the last Republican mayor of a city that mind-bogglingly stupid and corrupt Democrat mayors like Brandon Johnson have destroyed over the ensuing century.





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