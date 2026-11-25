Here's a crazy story. Authorities have dropped a felony charge against Democrat Rep.-elect LaKesha Womack of North Carolina over allegations that she failed to return a rental car.

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🚨JUST IN🚨 North Carolina prosecutors have DROPPED the felony charge against Democratic Rep.-elect LaKesha Womack over a rental car she allegedly failed to return in 2019. Womack rented a Toyota Corolla from Budget in August 2019, renewed the agreement twice and did not return the vehicle until law enforcement recovered it in December. She’s one of the Democrats who flipped a Republican-leaning seat in the midterms. — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) November 24, 2026

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… return the vehicle until law enforcement recovered it in December. She’s one of the Democrats who flipped a Republican-leaning seat in the midterms.

"The rental agency neglected to inform her that she had to return the vehicle when her rental term expired. Given her background it was determined she was incapable of discerning that on her own, even though it was in her contract." — Milo™ (@chasbottom) November 24, 2026

She claims she never received a letter informing her that she had to return the vehicle. NBC News reports:

Womack has previously talked about experiencing housing insecurity after she moved back to Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2016, saying she lived in a hotel for a period of time and did not have a regular address for receiving mail.

Update: Apparently, if you are a homeless Democrat and you take a rental car, keep it for almost a year and don't pay or return it, you can have your charges dropped by a fellow Democrat prosecutor AFTER you WIN your election and flip a Red seat to Blue. Part of the settlement was that she pay the rental car company back. Her excuse was that she was homeless and had no address and therefore received no letter telling her she must return the car. These are the people elected to lead us. We are in trouble. https://t.co/Lo4iPcKIe7 — John Reese - Person of Interest (@Rickisback_ON_X) November 25, 2026

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… was that she pay the rental car company back. Her excuse was that she was homeless and had no address and therefore received no letter telling her she must return the car. These are the people elected to lead us. We are in trouble.

Just the News reports:

Womack was served a court summons at a campaign event on Oct. 11, more than six years after prosecutors secured the Jan. 14, 2020, summons. She said it was the first time she was aware that she was wanted for a felony because she was homeless at the time and not able to receive mail, Fox News reported. … Womack was served a court summons at a campaign event on Oct. 11, more than six years after prosecutors secured the Jan. 14, 2020, summons. She said it was the first time she was aware that she was wanted for a felony because she was homeless at the time and not able to receive mail, Fox News reported.

Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather said the state moved to voluntarily dismiss the charge against Womack after his office was informed on Nov. 16 that she had reached an agreement with Budget.

@BreannaMorello Oh wow good to know we can get a rental and not return it, until police come to recover it and theres no repercussions. 🙌 Can’t wait to try this😂 — TheLogicalOne 🇺🇸 (@Logicalone) November 24, 2026

@BreannaMorello Our legal system, or lack thereof, is a caste system joke. It’s infuriating and tiring. People will not tolerate this much longer. — Red_Pill_Vet (@Red_Pill_Vet) November 24, 2026

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@BreannaMorello So did you hear- you can now rent cars in NC and you don’t have to return them. There is now legal precedent. — Winsteady (@YolandaWinstea1) November 25, 2026

@BreannaMorello Sounds good attention all Americans you are now allowed to rent a car and hold onto it until the cops pull you over and take it. There will be no charges and we will make it legal. — sunnyblue (@JScutti) November 24, 2026

@BreannaMorello I don’t understand. Why are certain people above the law? My son and daughter in law are looking to buy a new car, I’m going to tell them to just go rent one and not return it for a few years. — Cynthia (@CynthZee) November 25, 2026

@BreannaMorello The legal argument is literally that due to her race, she is either too stupid to know that you are not allowed to steal cars, or was socialized into thinking it is OK to do so by her peers. Go read it, I wish I was joking. — Apullio 🐸🌞 (@Gem_Digging) November 25, 2026

@BreannaMorello Too stupid to understand a rental agreement, perfectly capable of governing. — Señor Frijol 🇺🇸 (@ppjose357) November 25, 2026

@Rickisback_ON_X Clearly a disconnect - if you don't know you need to return a 'rental' car, which is pretty basic - what kind of decision making is possible? — JudyBaldwin (@JudithLBaldwin) November 25, 2026

@Rickisback_ON_X @sarahknapp She’s (a) retarded or (b) a crook or (c) both. Democrats are not America’s best. — Reyes (@Ibrahim_Reyes_) November 25, 2026

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@Rickisback_ON_X @Oilfield_Rando So too stupid to know you don't have to return a rental car ? Oh OK. ✅ — Alan (@lagrangecreek) November 25, 2026

@Rickisback_ON_X At one time, we expected a certain level of professionalism, honesty, and integrity from those in leadership. Homeless? She needed a letter to tell her to return a rental car? — N/A (@Next_Phase77) November 25, 2026

@Rickisback_ON_X If she's really too stupid to know a rental car needs to be returned without getting a demand letter, she's too dumb to be in any political office. — Bilious72 (@bilious72) November 25, 2026

@Rickisback_ON_X And like a member of Congress, her income will suddenly skyrocket after a few years in office. — Maverick (@spaceforcesupra) November 25, 2026

No doubt.

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