The Trump administration says Obama is responsible for the materials in Iowa that had to be detonated. He stored it improperly and they were left with decisions they didn't want to make because Obama was irresponsible.

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NEW: A senior Trump administration official is blaming the Obama administration for this morning’s planned detonation of unstable lead azide at a U.S. Army facility in Iowa. On background to @FoxNews: "Obama put the materials there & Improperly stored them. We alone discovered them. But for us it would never have been discovered. It can’t be moved or neutralized. The administration saved the country from a calamity. Obama should never ever have moved them to Iowa. They needed to be disposed of in 2009. By the time we found them they were past critical." — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 25, 2026

It's just like Obama to kick the can and leave the problem for future administrations. The same thing with Obamacare.

I figured out why today's lead azide problem is Obama's fault. From the Army press conference: "During the base realignment, in 2009 the lead azide from around the country was brought here to stockpile" The base realignment was put into law by Bush and Rumsfeld in 2005, and Obama completed the plant closures and the relocation in 2009. A 2011 GAO review confirmed the Army implemented the relevant munitions moves to Iowa. https://t.co/3ZSab62mMb All of those players and strategic moves make me wonder.... Was this a deep state plan to plant a dirty bomb right in the middle of the nation's farmland? — Callie Allie ✝️🔥 (@csimons3) November 24, 2026

Of course, the corporate media will never report these facts.

Confirmed and confirmed https://t.co/Q2aNSxnnEs https://t.co/v0njDw9wQx — Callie Allie ✝️🔥 (@csimons3) November 25, 2026

"Obama put the materials there & Improperly stored them. We alone discovered them." — Kathy in Kansas ❤️🤍💙 (@KathyKansas) November 25, 2026

Thank goodness for that.

Of course the Obama administration moved it to Iowa. — Nover 🇺🇸 (@Nover2A) November 25, 2026

The Obama Administration always hated fly-over America.

More from different senior admin source: ”On background, you’ll see a black plume of smoke after detonation. That’s not lead. That’ll be the C4.” — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 25, 2026

@BillMelugin_ @stringfellowfr4 @FoxNews This would have dwarfed Palestine, OH if it had spontaneously exploded. Something that Democrat politicians don’t have an issue with if they control things. — Kenny Hawblitz (@HawbyKenny) November 25, 2026

Democrats ignored that catastrophe, too.

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