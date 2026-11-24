The Minnesota Star Tribune reports this week that nearly a quarter of city employees are taking paid leave.

Nearly a quarter of Minneapolis city employees are taking paid leave https://t.co/lgTOeZATE0 — The Minnesota Star Tribune (@StarTribune) November 23, 2026

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Could be worse. They could be working. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) November 23, 2026

Handing out tax dollars to fraudsters.

Deena Winter reports for the Minnesota Star Tribune:

The Paid Family and Medical Leave Act, passed by the DFL-controlled Legislature in 2023 and launched this year, requires employers to offer workers 12 weeks of paid leave to deal with medical issues or care for loved ones. The costs are paid through a new payroll tax, but employers still need to make up for the absent employees. … For the 911 Department, that sometimes means other workers have to work overtime to meet minimum staffing requirements. The city’s 311 center also reported about 17% of its 23 call center staffers were on some form of paid leave.

WATCH: A Minneapolis official said in October that 41% of staff in the Emergency Communications Center were out on Paid Family and Medical Leave "Can people immediately take the paid leave when they come on as an employee, and then upon their return from that paid leave, can they quit?" a council member asked. "Yes to both of those," the official replied. — Alpha News (@AlphaNews) November 23, 2026

The post continues:

… they quit?" a council member asked. "Yes to both of those," the official replied.

@StarTribune Am I the only person in the northern hemisphere who *isn’t* defrauding the state of Minnesota? — Fred (@MinneapolisLib) November 24, 2026

@StarTribune This suggests that we could fire at least a quarter of city employees, save money, and not notice a change in services provided. — Lee Shelton (@leeshelton4) November 23, 2026

@StarTribune Well at least they exist, unlike the imaginary children at the Somali daycares…. Either way though the Minneapolis and Minnesota taxpayers seem to be ok with rampant grift and fraud based on the last election outcomes… That or your elections are being tampered with… — Dan Sivertson (@Dan_Sivertson1) November 23, 2026

@StarTribune Sounds totally sustainable. Nothing a property tax increase won't fix. — Lee Stetson🇺🇸⚓#🟦 (@flankspeed_) November 23, 2026

@StarTribune As a business owner, i could have opted in for myself and my wife. Then we could take turns claiming it to "take care of my mother." We would be getting paid while claiming it and the state would pay for a temporary replacement employee's wages. — Your Local Curmudgeon (@PhilipJFry3024) November 23, 2026

@StarTribune Most city jobs provide little benefit to the public. They primarily exist to maintain voters for the politicians who create the jobs, and dues for the unions that launder the dues into campaign contributions — Stefan Sharkansky (@SSharkansky) November 23, 2026

@StarTribune This isn’t surprising. The level of fraud in the state of Minnesota is beyond comprehension. At this point, I wish Minnesota would just secede from the union and we would no longer have to embarrassingly claim them as a state. 👍👍 — Jules (@Jules7547) November 24, 2026

@StarTribune That's absurdly insane, they voted themselves months of paid vacation. — Jeff A 🧙‍♂️ (@Mithrandir48) November 23, 2026

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@StarTribune Everyone else should leave too Why work when nobody else is? Dont be a sucker — C (@capital_punx) November 24, 2026

@StarTribune Huh, imagine that. A program designed to be scammed is getting scammed. — Joe M (@SublimeOneTen) November 23, 2026

@StarTribune The only thing you need to do is raise taxes on those who are working. Why is this is so hard for you to figure out, Minneapolis? — Paul Fair III (@PaulFairIII) November 23, 2026

@StarTribune That program is going to bankrupt the state — Thomas Blunt Gen❌ (@MistedTwister) November 23, 2026

@StarTribune Current political structure in Minnesota is both incompetent and utterly corrupt. Or maybe it’s utterly corrupt and incompetent. Not sure which descriptor should come first. It’s a death spiral. — ℂ𝕠𝕣𝕪 𝕄𝕦𝕝𝕔𝕠𝕔𝕜 (@CoryMulcock) November 24, 2026

@AlphaNews That is insane. You can get hired, immediately go on paid family leave, and then quit when your twelve weeks of being paid not to work is over. Yet another example of Democrat's poorly written legislation during the trifecta that left loopholes for fraud, waste, and abuse. — Be curious. Ask questions. (@PrairieProbe) November 23, 2026

@AlphaNews @the1BigK A program designed for abuse and stealing our tax dollars. The next thing that will happen is the government will say they need more people to staff their agencies because they are so short staffed. The Democrats are brilliant at the fraud and government growth game. — Liberty4All (@LibertyUSA37) November 24, 2026

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@AlphaNews That’s nothing. Get the numbers for how many employees take the “family leave” in December, January and February and then leave the state for months. — Summerlin Monroe (@lostinacanyon) November 24, 2026

@AlphaNews That’s insane. You used to have to be with a company full time and a year before you could get most benefits. Especially something extra like this. — CVan2014 (@CVan20141272) November 23, 2026

@AlphaNews I remember when you had to earn it, bank it and use it, even in Minnesota. That is fair. — Robert Garity (@RobertGarity) November 24, 2026

@AlphaNews Dumbest thing I've ever heard. They offer paid leave from day one on the job? I'll bet they have just a really great process for ensuring the leave is legit, too. Probably the honor system. — Bob Kain (@NBBear2) November 24, 2026

On the plus side, it sounds like three out of four city employees aren't abusing the system. That's good for Minnesota.

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