This editor double-checked his headline to make sure he wasn't misinterpreting Hugh Hewitt's post. Hewitt claims that with this one simple trick, President Donald Trump would see a surge in his approval rating, as it would be not just overwhelmingly popular, but also historic. And that overwhelmingly popular move would be to pardon illegal aliens.

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If President Trump does this one thing, his approval rating will surge and political momentum will shift in his favor —b/c it is right and just, and will be overwhelmingly popular. It is will also be historic: https://t.co/ORv4aGSkWL — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) November 24, 2026

Hewitt lays out his plan in a guest column for Fox News:

If the president deploys his power of pardon for a defined class of illegal immigrants, it will be a "golden touch" for them that will enshrine his memory among their communities and add another achievement of enormous significance to his already lengthy column of them. Such an act of presidential mercy would be unprecedented — without a parallel mass grant of grace in American history — and it would be approved of by supermajorities of Americans and certain to be counted among his greatest achievements as president by citizens of all political persuasions who have long desired an actual breakthrough on this stalemated front. … Democratic leaders in Congress have a wide-open door to the Oval Office to negotiate a reasonable set of statutory reforms that are not "amnesty" and don’t involve a "path to citizenship." But, as President Trump has noted on a few occasions, he doesn’t have to wait on them, as he has the "very powerful power of the pardon," which is indeed complete and within his sole control. He could use the power of pardon on any segment of the illegal immigrant population before COB today or on Thanksgiving if he wanted to.

Again … are we reading that correctly? Hewitt is suggesting that Trump use his pardon power to pardon illegal aliens? Trump was elected with a mandate to conduct mass deportations. Pardoning them would be overwhelmingly popular?

Neocons are pushing amnesty on Fox News Again — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) November 24, 2026

After swearing the Iran War would be quick and super popular, Hugh Hewitt is now telling Trump amnesty for illegal aliens would make everyone love him. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 24, 2026

Boomer conservatism is like, one more Middle East war and amnesty on our way to the grave. — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) November 24, 2026

When I talk about the conservative movement being full of generals who lost every battle and still want to be treated as heroes, this is what I mean They win nothing, they conserve nothing, they betray you every time, and if you notice, you're a groyper or woke or whatever — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) November 24, 2026

RIP: Hugh Hewitt. Who is surprised that the uniparty's favorite albino nerd is pushing amnesty now? So many fake MAGA people are dying off in 2026. — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) November 24, 2026

Hugh has spent decades doing really smart political commentary… it’s a shame he’s burning it all down with bullshit like this. Hope it’s not dementia but I’d get tested — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) November 24, 2026

"Hey we know this one cool trick to help us win!" And it's always amnesty for illegal immigrants. Every single time. — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) November 24, 2026

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This is disgusting anti-American drivel. I don’t know what makes a man willing to kneel, mouth open like this, but it certainly isn’t love of country or Trump. Anyone who claims that pardoning illegals is good electorally is a charlatan. They hate you and us. — Mary Rooke (@MaryRooke_) November 24, 2026

If Trump does this, we will not have a country left. — Brianna Lyman (@briannalyman2) November 24, 2026

Literally no one will like Trump better if he does this (which he won't). The Democrats will say it's too little too late, while everyone else will think he's a liar. "Read my lips" and all that. When will these guys ever learn? — Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) November 24, 2026

Listening to people like this is what lost him the midterms — WiggerPig (@wigger_pig) November 24, 2026

Boy, the election really made the testicles of the old guard conservative commentariat completely shrivel up and die, didn’t it? — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) November 24, 2026

Whatever your personal thoughts on the topic, following an election where the GOP got walloped precisely because its voters stayed home, proposing *this* as the solution is, shall we say, a curious proposal? — Hampton Prescott (@HamptonPrezcott) November 24, 2026

Apparently we interpreted his column correctly, because Hewitt is being awfully defensive about it.

Reflexive and angry responses to this careful, limited idea. The rapid mobilization of the “deport them all with zero mercy” crowd tells me it’s a very sound idea and that the wave of purple-faced folks either didn’t read it or can’t think clearly about the actual proposal. So it goes. — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) November 24, 2026

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"… goes."

@hughhewitt You’re doubling down on stupid, Hugh. Nothing will be gained except a new precedent for allowing illegals to stay. We must be able to control who comes to and stays in our country. — Maha Bevo (@Maha_Rushi) November 24, 2026

@hughhewitt You’re so naive, it is almost embarrassing. The left would exploit this to thr nth degree when in power. You’re a fool — FAFO (@lib_nonsense) November 24, 2026

Betraying the people who elected him on this issue of illegal immigration would not be "overwhelmingly popular," and the Democrats would still consider him Hitler and look for any reason to impeach him anyway. They'd appreciate the millions of new voters, though.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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