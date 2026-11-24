NewsNation really wants you to believe it's the network that plays it right down the middle. Somebody should tell Chris Cuomo.

A legal immigrant called into his show with one simple, polite question about ICE, and it took Fredo about two seconds to go full Fredo. By the end he was seething, and his calm, fair-minded act did not survive the call. You have to see this one to believe it.

Advertisement

Chris Cuomo completely LOST IT on a legal immigrant who called in to his show to confront Cuomo on his bias against ICE. Cuomo was literally seething towards the end because he knew the caller had him dead to rights. Some quick context: On Saturday, ICE arrested an illegal alien from Mexico who overstayed his visa as he was boarding an Alaska Airlines flight at Sea-Tac. His daughter, who also overstayed her visa, threw HOT COFFEE on the officers, according to ICE. Both were taken off the jet bridge. Washington’s Democrat Gov. Bob Ferguson went on Cuomo’s show and called ICE “completely and totally out of control.” The caller, a self-described independent, had watched that segment. He said Cuomo always claims he plays it down the middle…but he keeps siding with the illegals, even though they broke the law. So he asked: “We have to follow laws in this country, do we not?” That’s when Cuomo SNAPPED. He compared overstaying a visa to speeding: “Coming into the country illegally or overstaying a visa is a misdemeanor.” CUOMO: “So do you want me to beat the piss out of you with a stick in front of your family because you committed a misdemeanor?!” “Are you good with that, sir?!” CALLER: “I came from another country and I did it the correct way...” CUOMO: “All right, so you’re okay with people getting beaten with sticks because they didn’t do it your way!” “You’re okay with that!” CALLER: “Did they beat those people with sticks on the airplane?” Cuomo wasn’t having it. CUOMO: “Save me your moral majoritarianism. SAVE IT!” “I don’t play it down the middle. I play it fair…And what ICE is doing is wrong all day long!” “Next.” NewsNation sells itself as the non-partisan network. So much for that. Totally unhinged. — Overton (@overton_news) November 24, 2026

Post continues:

... alien from Mexico who overstayed his visa as he was boarding an Alaska Airlines flight at Sea-Tac. His daughter, who also overstayed her visa, threw HOT COFFEE on the officers, according to ICE. Both were taken off the jet bridge. Washington’s Democrat Gov. Bob Ferguson went on Cuomo’s show and called ICE “completely and totally out of control.” The caller, a self-described independent, had watched that segment. He said Cuomo always claims he plays it down the middle…but he keeps siding with the illegals, even though they broke the law. So he asked: “We have to follow laws in this country, do we not?” That’s when Cuomo SNAPPED. He compared overstaying a visa to speeding: “Coming into the country illegally or overstaying a visa is a misdemeanor.” CUOMO: “So do you want me to beat the piss out of you with a stick in front of your family because you committed a misdemeanor?!” “Are you good with that, sir?!” CALLER: “I came from another country and I did it the correct way...” CUOMO: “All right, so you’re okay with people getting beaten with sticks because they didn’t do it your way!” “You’re okay with that!” CALLER: “Did they beat those people with sticks on the airplane?” Cuomo wasn’t having it. CUOMO: “Save me your moral majoritarianism. SAVE IT!” “I don’t play it down the middle. I play it fair… And what ICE is doing is wrong all day long!” “Next.” NewsNation sells itself as the non-partisan network. So much for that.



Totally unhinged.

Totally.

@overton_news The same guy who lied about quarantine during Covid. Fredo is a scumbag. — R J Macready (@RJMacready1776) November 24, 2026

Advertisement

@overton_news .@ChrisCuomo lied to everyone on CNN about covid. He faked being locked down for 2 weeks too. — Guy26.BTC⛏️ (@Guy_026) November 24, 2026

@overton_news @ChrisCuomo Fredo gets big mad when people refute “his” beliefs. — Jonas RG 🐭🚜 (@JonasRG) November 24, 2026

We know it was you, Fredo.

============================================================

Related:

Let Them Eat CAKE! Pramila Jayapal Brags About Jetting Off to PARIS to Fight the Oligarchy (WATCH)

OOF! James Woods SERVES UP BRUTAL Barack Obama Recap and the Receipts Just KEEP COMING

Uh-Oh, Ilhan! Judge UNSEALS Omar Search Warrant Records and What the DOJ Is Eyeing Is a DOOZY

SO. DAMN. GOOD! X Goes Hilariously WILD Making AI Memes of Nvidia's Jensen Huang — Here Are the BEST

Doctor Who? Spine Surgeon SCHOOLS Abdul El-Sayed on Medicare for All — Challenges Him to Debate

============================================================

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.